Subway Just Launched an Oreo Footlong Cookie And Fans Are Freaking Out

In 2024, Subway debuted its Sidekicks menu, "footlong snacks" available only at Subway restaurants. "Subway Sidekicks give fans more of what they love about Subway as the perfect pairing for their favorite footlong or as a sweet and savory snack any time of day," the brand announced at the time. The first three treats were a Footlong Cookie, "thick, gooey and packed with chocolate chips," and two collaborations, a Footlong Churro developed with Cinnabon, and a Footlong Pretzel, with Auntie Anne's. On the last day of January, Subway announced a new addition to the menu: The OREO® Footlong Cookie.

The company debuted the Oreo Footlong on Instagram on Jan. 31. "Our new Oreo footlong is almost as long as this month," they wrote. "We've lived many lifetimes this month, but at least we have our ✨new✨OREO® Footlong Cookie for support," the brand wrote, sharing an Instagram video of the treat. "Limited time at participating restaurants."

According to Subway, the 12-inch dessert features chocolate cookie dough with Oreo cookie pieces and topped with vanilla cream and more pieces of Oreo cookies and served warm. It's available nationwide for $5.

"HELLO GORGEOUS," commented Bubble Skincare. "Looks good, have to give it a try," added another follower. "I've had it its really good," confirmed a third. "Omg so fabulous. I need this," one said. Subway responded, "a basic human need." Lots of people simply commented with one word: "Yum."

What does it taste like? One earlier sampler on Instagram maintains, "It tastes like a cookies and cream poptart," while another notes that the topping is actually marshmallow.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Subway worked closely with the Oreo cookie experts to create something that fans of both brands are going to love—the ideal blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious crunch of their signature chocolate cookie and crème filling," Paul Fabre, Subway's senior VP, culinary and innovation, said in a statement. "Oreo cookies capture our passion for quality ingredients and maximum flavor, making them the ideal partner for Subway's first Footlong Cookie collaboration."

In May, Fabre told Restaurant Business that Sidekicks are a hit. "People come in and order a Sidekick to have as snack, or buy multiples to share as afternoon snacks," said Fabre. "They're a quick addition and offer great value for the guest."