Subway Is Making a Major Soda Switch From Coke to Pepsi Next Year

If you stop by your local Subway shop for a sub or salad next year, just be warned—the sandwich chain's beverage options will start to look very different once 2024 comes to a close.

Subway just announced that it will make the switch from Coca-Cola products to PepsiCo products early next year. In a press release, the chain said its decision to change providers is aimed at "ensuring the brand's beverage offerings align with guest preferences across demographics."

RELATED: 25 Unhealthiest Drinks on the Planet—Ranked by Sugar

Subway has inked a 10-year agreement for PepsiCo to supply drinks in its American restaurants. The chain selected Coca-Cola as its exclusive beverage provider back in 2003, per The Wall Street Journal, though the chain later switched to serving PepsiCo drinks in some international markets like Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands. Subway plans to start the transition to PepsiCo products in the United States on Jan. 1, 2025, and roll them out to all of its American restaurants over several months, the press release said.

RELATED: What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Soda Every Day

The drink options currently available at Subway include classic Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Vitamin Water, and Dasani. But starting next year, customers will be able to choose from PepsiCo's portfolio of beverages, which includes classic Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, MTN Dew, Starry, Tropicana, Lipton, Aquafina, and Gatorade. Subway franchisees will also receive brand-new beverage equipment thanks to the switch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The partnership with PepsiCo is an exciting milestone in our journey to become America's favorite place to eat, drink, and work," Doug Fry, president of Subway North America, said in a statement. "It is a win-win for everyone, as it brings a delicious suite of beverage and snack choices to our guests, driving additional consideration of these menu items, while also providing cost-effective, streamlined solutions to our franchisees."

RELATED: 25 Best & Worst Sodas on Grocery Shelves, According to Dietitians

Subway isn't the only major restaurant brand that has been shaking up its beverage options lately. The Cincinnati-style chili chain Skyline Chili announced earlier this week that it plans to transition from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola products. Customers should expect to see Coca-Cola beverages at their local Skyline Chili starting this April. While some fans have voiced excitement on social media about the switch, others have been grieving the upcoming loss of their favorite PepsiCo drinks at Skyline Chili.

Early last year, the regional Midwestern burger chain Culver's also transitioned its beverage offerings from PepsiCo to Coca-Cola products, TODAY.com reported.