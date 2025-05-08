10 Superfood Snacks That Help You Stay Full All Day

When people think of snacking, ultra processed foods like chips, cookies and other high calorie items come to mind, so it's no wonder snacking in between meals can be looked down on. But when eating the right way, like incorporating superfoods into your daily diet, snacking is really healthy.

"Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods especially rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other components that support health," says Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess located in NJ. "They're not magic, but they pack more nutritional punch per bite than many other foods."

While no single food can give you everything your body needs, superfoods are much healthier than others and have multiple health benefits like reducing the risk of cancer, lowering cholesterol, boosting immunity and more, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Superfoods help fill in nutritional gaps, reduce inflammation, support energy, gut health, and hormones, and can make meals more satisfying and beneficial," Berger explains.

There's no aisle labeled superfood so when shopping, "look for minimally processed foods and labeled organic and/or non-GMO," Berger says. "Look for no added sugars, oils or fillers. After you start looking, you'll find you favor certain brands and those become your go-to superfoods to grab at the store."

To help navigate your way through the various types of snacks, here are 10 superfoods to munch on that help you stay full all day ranked in order of healthy to healthiest.

Trail Mix with Dark Chocolate, Nuts, and Dried Berries

Nutrition : per serving ¼ cup

Calories : 180-200

Fat : 12-14g (Saturated fat: 3-4 g)

Sodium : 0-50mg

Carbs : 16-20g (Fiber: 2-3g , Sugar: 10-13g)

Protein : 4-5g

Coming in at No. 10 is trail mix with dark chocolate, nuts and dried berries. According to Dr. Federica Amati, Head Nutritionist at ZOE, this is a great superfood because it's "A nutrient-dense blend of healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants."

Hummus with Carrot and Cucumber Sticks

Nutrition : pers serving 2 TBSP of hummus, ½ cup of carrot sticks, ½ cup of cucumber

Calories : 100-105

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 170-180mg

Carbs :12 g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4.5g)

Protein : 3g

While hummus is lower in protein than other items on our list, Dr. Amati loves this snack because it's so healthy.

She says, "Hummus made from chickpeas and tahini is high in fiber and healthy fats. The crunch from raw veggies supports mindful eating and gut health."

Almond Butter on Whole Grain Crackers

Nutrition : per serving 1 TBSP, 2 crackers

Calories : 170-180

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: <1g)

Sodium : 100-180mg

Carbs : 15-17g (Fiber: 3.5-4.5g , Sugar: <1g)

Protein : 5.5g

Another good superfood snack option is almond butter on whole grain crackers.

Dr. Amati says, "Nut butters offer healthy fats and protein. Paired with fiber-rich crackers, this snack can help you feel fuller for longer."

Roasted Chickpeas

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 119

Fat : 3.9g (Saturated fat: 0.5g)

Sodium : 63mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: 3.2g , Sugar: 2.8g)

Protein : 5.3g

Instead of reaching for chips, go for roasted chickpeas.

"Chickpeas are rich in fiber and protein," says Dr. Amati. "The crunchy texture also slows down your eating rate, helping your body register fullness more effectively."

Cottage Cheese with Blueberries and Cinnamon

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup cottage cheese, ¼ cup of blueberries, ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Calories : 110

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: 1,5g)

Sodium : 360mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 6.5g)

Protein : 12g

For a low-calorie and delicious snack cottage cheese paired with blueberries and cinnamon is a health win.

"Cottage cheese is rich in a protein called casein, which digests slowly," Dr. Amati explains. "Blueberries add fiber and antioxidants, while some research suggests that cinnamon may help stabilize blood sugar."

Chia Seed Pudding with Berries

Nutrition : per serving 1 1/3 cups

Calories : 343

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 125mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 15g , Sugar: 18g)

Protein : 14g

Chia seeds have been a trendy health food, but for good reason. It's loaded with nutrients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Dr. Amati, "Chia seeds absorb liquid and form a gel-like texture that slows digestion. High in fiber, omega-3s, and plant-based protein."

She says, "Adding berries not only boosts fiber content but also delivers a rich dose of polyphenols – plant compounds that support gut health and feed beneficial gut microbes."

Pumpkin Seeds (Pepitas)

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 150

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs :5 g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 7g

A quick and healthy way to fill up is with pumpkin seeds.

"A small handful offers protein, iron, magnesium, and healthy fats," says Dr. Amati. "It is also a great source of zinc, which supports many of your body's functions."

Hard-Boiled Eggs with Avocado

Nutrition : per serving 1 egg and ½ avocado

Calories : 190

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 70mg

Carbs : 6.5g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: .2g)

Protein : 7.5g

We all know eggs and avocado are full of health benefits and Dr. Amati recommends pairing them together for a nutritional boost.

"Eggs are packed with protein, while avocado adds satisfying healthy fats and fiber – together creating a powerful satiety combo."

Seaweed Snacks with Edamame

Nutrition : per serving 1 pack of seaweed snack and ½ Cup Edamame

Calories : 120

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: <1g)

Sodium : 55-105mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 10g

Coming in at No. 2 on our list for healthiest superfood snack that keeps you full all day is seaweed with edamame.

Dr. Amati says, "Edamame is a great source of plant-based protein and fiber, while seaweed adds plant-based omega-3s."

Greek Yogurt with Flaxseed and Walnuts

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 230-250

Fat : 9-11g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 12-14g (Fiber: 4-5g , Sugar:6-7 g)

Protein : 20-23g

Greek yogurt with flaxseed and walnuts takes the top spot, according to Dr. Amati.

She says, "Natural, unflavored Greek yogurt combined with fiber-rich flaxseed and healthy fats from walnuts promote satiety and stable energy levels."