5 Foods Susan Sarandon Eats for Weight Loss

With the exception of a concussion back in 2019 after a fall, as well as a breast cancer scare that was solved with a biopsy to remove a benign growth, Susan Sarandon, 76, has remained in good health, which she credits to her lifestyle choices. "If you want to age gracefully, you don't smoke and probably laugh a lot, and get the normal amount of exercise, and eat well and stay out of the sun would be the main things," she told PEOPLE in 2020. The award-winning actress continues to make headlines for her ageless beauty, iconic status and nutritional habits that leave the star looking and feeling great. Here's what she eats to do so, with comments from nutrition experts about what the foods can do for you.

1 She Eats Foods High in Antioxidants

In an interview with WebMD, Sarandon said she includes plenty of antioxidants in her diet, which have numerous benefits, including reducing inflammation. "Chronic inflammation has been linked to many chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, autoimmune diseases, PCOS, asthma, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's, and many more," Alyssa Pacheco, RD, explains. "Antioxidants are compounds that are naturally found in certain foods that help to reduce inflammation by neutralizing free radicals." But there's many other reasons to eat antioxidants, which are found in many foods like blueberries, broccoli and spinach. Amy Beney MS, RD, CDCES, with Nutrition Insights, lists several ways antioxidants make an impact:

Neutralizing Free Radicals : "Free radicals are highly reactive molecules that can damage cells and contribute to various health issues, including chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. Antioxidants counteract the harmful effects of free radicals by donating electrons, effectively neutralizing them and reducing their potential damage."

Cellular Protection : "Antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between the production of free radicals and the body's ability to neutralize them. It can lead to cellular damage and contribute to the development of diseases. Antioxidants play a crucial role in maintaining cellular health and minimizing oxidative stress."

Supporting the Immune System : "Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, are essential for a healthy : "Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, are essential for a healthy immune system . They help strengthen immune function and support the body's ability to fight off infections and diseases."

Potential Cancer Prevention : "While more research is needed, some studies suggest that antioxidants may play a role in cancer prevention. By neutralizing free radicals and reducing oxidative stress, antioxidants may help protect DNA from damage and inhibit the growth of cancer cells."

Skin Health: "Antioxidants can benefit the skin by protecting it from the damaging effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation and environmental pollutants. They help reduce skin aging, improve skin elasticity, and promote a healthy complexion."

Beney adds, "It's important to note that while antioxidants offer potential health benefits, they should be consumed as part of a balanced diet rather than in isolated supplement form." She says, "The best way to obtain antioxidants is through a varied diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Different antioxidants are found in different foods, so consuming a wide range of nutrient-dense foods ensures a good mix of antioxidants in your diet."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 She Drinks Wine but Only in Moderation

Another way the Oscar winner stays healthy is by limiting her alcohol intake. "I'm not really a drinker," she told British VOGUE. "I think a little bit of wine in moderation is probably good, but I think really if you drink heavily it's not great." And many experts agree that reducing the amount of alcohol you drink is healthy. "Alcohol is filled with empty calories – meaning it provides calories that don't really provide health benefits," Pacheco emphasizes. "Eating more calories than what our bodies need can ultimately lead to weight gain. Alcohol may lower blood sugar levels in some people, which can increase cravings especially for higher carb foods. Alcohol can also lower inhibitions and make it more difficult to make intentional food decisions as well."

3 She Eats Carbs but Only in Moderation

The Dead Man Walking actress told WebMD that since going through menopause, she can't eat the amount of carbs she once did since her metabolism changed. While she limits how much she eats, she still allows whole grains, but avoids white bread and pasta. "I think the idea of limit, don't eliminate, is really important," Nutritionist Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet, says. "In today's confusing keto/paleo dominant food/diet culture, carbs are getting a bad rap. Here is what I say: paying attention to when you eat your carbs is as important as the carbs that you eat."

4 She Loads Up on Greens

To help ensure she gets plenty of veggies, Sarandon has a couple spoonfuls of "Green Stuff," which is a powdered form of organically grown vegetables including broccoli, kale, parsley, wheat grass, flaxseed and root vegetables such as turnips and parsnips, according to WebMD. "Vegetables are composed of a variety of vitamins and minerals that each contribute to one's health," Halee Cusack, MS, RDN, tells us. "Vegetables are full of fiber so consuming them daily helps to regulate weight and blood sugar."

5 She Eats Meat but Only in Limited Amounts

For years, Sarandon was a vegetarian and while she's no longer, she doesn't include a lot of meat into her diet. "I [still] don't eat a huge amount of red meat," she told WebMD. "Many meat products are very high in fat and calories," Taylor Carberry, RDN, CPT, says. "Limiting meat and choosing lower-calorie protein sources can reduce your overall calorie intake, thus preventing excess weight gain."