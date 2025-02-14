The #1 Sushi Roll You Should Never Order, According to Chefs

Sushi is a beloved global cuisine that people can't get enough of. Comprised of fresh, high-quality ingredients, sushi is a healthy option that's quick to serve and offers a unique and fun dining experience that seldom disappoints. The Japanese fare is the ideal balance of diverse flavors, different textures, and endless variety for a relatively affordable price. These days, even those who follow a vegan diet or just aren't fans of raw fish can find something to indulge in since most sushi menus now cater to plant-based diets and have cooked entrees. However, not everything is worth ordering. Just as there are certain things to avoid at steakhouses or diners, the same is true for sushi restaurants. Chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke with have a lot of opinions about what should not be ordered and why.

Skip the Spicy Tuna Roll

Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen, says there's one popular roll in particular that should be avoided.

"If you are not in a high-end sushi restaurant, don't order the Spicy Tuna Roll. It's often made with scrap cuts and heavily seasoned to hide the real quality (or not)."

She explains that while it's a common dish to order, the tuna isn't always up to high standards, depending on where you're dining, and some places will try to mask the low quality with too much spicy mayonnaise.

Beware of Buffet Sushi

That's not the only beloved item to pass on. Customers who love a good buffet should reconsider when it comes to sushi.

Chef Gentile warns, "They are usually so dry and have small cuts."

Is Sushi Healthy? These Are the Best Rolls & Sashimi To Order

Say No to Fried Sushi

Another type of sushi to skip at a restaurant is anything that's fried. Michelin-trained Chef Julian Boudreaux, a private chef who does catering in Joshua Tree, California, and Los Angeles, explains:

"Sushi that is fried is very unhealthy. The meaning behind eating sushi is that it is supposed to be healthy; eating fried sushi is very insalubrious, and it loses the purity that sushi is meant to be. There is too much unnecessary stuff added to it. Sushi is supposed to be about purity."

Watch Out for Imitation Crab

Speaking of purity, let's talk about imitation crab. It's a mock version of crab meat and is often found in another crowd favorite, the California roll.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Always ask about products with imitation crab," Chef Julian says. "They can be misleading, and sometimes restaurants aren't upfront on the menu that it is fake crab meat."

He explains, "Crab is one of the most expensive products on the market, so it's often replaced by imitation crab."

The fake fish meat is made from surimi, a paste of finely minced white fish, like pollock, combined with eggs, starch, oil, and colorings to give it the look and feel of real crab.

"Imitation crab is highly processed. You have no clue what they could have added to it, and the restaurant won't know either, so don't eat something you don't know is real."

Allergy Alert

If you're highly sensitive to foods or have allergies, Chef Julian says to run from imitation crab.

"If you have allergen concerns, stay away from imitation crab because it will have so many products and emulsifiers in it that you won't ever know if you're allergic to it!"

He adds, "Also, there is very little nutritional value because once fish becomes processed, all the nutrients are stripped from it. Ultimately, you are just dumping waste into your body. Yikes!"

Don't Waste Money on Edamame

In terms of table starters, edamame—boiled or steamed soybeans in their pods—is typically the go-to. It's an East Asian dish that's traditionally served at the beginning of a meal, and it's packed with plant-based nutrients.

However, Chef Julian says to save your money and skip the appetizer.

"It's too easy to make at home; never pay for this item. Most sushi restaurants only steam cook them anyway, and they have no flavor."

The Best Sushi in Every State

Skip the Miso Soup

Finally, miso soup is the last thing to never order at a sushi restaurant, per Chef Julian.

"There are pre-made miso soups at the store that taste just as good. A lot of times, restaurants don't even make their own because it's easier for them to buy pre-packages as well and make it to order because they don't sell enough to make a batch of it."

While sushi offers a wide variety of delicious options, knowing what to avoid can help ensure you get the best experience and quality for your money.