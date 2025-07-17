Taco Bell Just Announced 6 Wild New Items

Taco Bell‘s recent menu offerings have been truly impressive: From the Crispy Chicken Nuggets to the Luxe Cravings Boxes and one of the best Crispy Chicken Burritos in the game, the chain is on fire this year. Not content to just ride on that very successful wave, Taco Bell just announced a new Luxe Value Menu which contains five premium elevated items, all priced at $3 or less each, plus an exciting new dip. This new test menu will be available at select locations in Indianapolis starting July 17th, while supplies last. Here’s what fans need to know about the limited time-only new menu.

Mini Taco Salad

The new Mini Taco Salad was first introduced during the Taco Bell Live Más LIVE event, and is now part of the new Luxe Value Menu. The Taco Salad is made with seasoned beef, Chipotle Sauce, and cheddar cheese, and fans who saw the item being teased at Live Más were sure it was too good to be true. It’s very real, and hopefully will make it to the permanent menu at some point.

Sweet Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Taco Bell’s new Sweet Chipotle BBQ sauce is available nationwide starting July 17, for a limited time only. This smoky-sweet menu item is the perfect pairing for the Crispy Chicken Tacos, Burritos and Strips. “BBQ ranks among the most-loved dipping sauces in the crispy chicken space, and while Taco Bell has dabbled in the BBQ world before, this version brings a fresh, Taco Bell-style Twist,” the chain says.

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker

The Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker is made with grilled all-white-meat chicken, Avocado Ranch Sauce + creamy Chipotle Sauce, shredded three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes, all folded into the Stacker format. “It’s very similar to the Chipotle Ranch Chicken Burrito (also grilled), which most people lament the loss of to this day,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beefy Potato Loaded Griller

The Beefy Potato Loaded Griller was previously tested and now it’s back—so fans who were begging for its return will be very happy. “Bring back the Loaded Grillers!” one Redditor said. “Tell me these weren’t the best??!!!!! Did anyone else get the chance to taste greatness? Especially the chicken one with the spicy sauce 🤤. The beefy nacho was also great and the closest thing to that is the ‘Cheesy double beef burrito’and my only complaint about it is that they DON’T grill the burrito!!!!!!! 🌯”

Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip

Another brand new item, the Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip is made with layers of seasoned beef, beans, Nacho Cheese Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend, served with Taco Bell tortilla chips. “Looks yummy. I’m gonna make one my next day at work!!” one employee said.

Salted Caramel Churros

Also new to the menu are the Salted Caramel Churros, a “crispy-on-the-outside, creamy-on-the-inside” churro treat, dusted in salted caramel sugar. This street food-inspired dessert is sure to be a hit with fans who are obsessed with the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros.