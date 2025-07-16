5 Taco Bell Staples Fans Say Have Gone Downhill

For decades, Taco Bell has been the go-to for cheap Mexican inspired fast-food. It always satisfied late-night cravings while going easy on your wallet–not to mention it was super convenient. But customers haven’t been happy with some of the menu items lately. Whether it’s changes in ingredients, preparation, or quality, some fans say certain menu staples have lost their edge. According to recent customer reviews, here are 5 Taco Bell items shoppers say are just not worth ordering anymore.

Chicken Strips

Nutrition : per serving 4 pieces

Calories : 470

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 1,440 mg

Carbs : 39g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 0g)

Taco Bell is known for a lot of tasty things, but the chicken strips isn’t one of the better menu items anymore, according to angry reviewers. A customer on Yelp shared photos and their order and we have to admit the chicken strips did not look edible. “Worst chicken “strips” ever. Don’t even bother at this location. Overcooked, hard, gross. Couldn’t even eat that small nugget one because it was so hard. Del Taco’s are way better.” Redditors also aren’t happy with the chicken fingers. A customer took to the site to share a photo and explain why the item was so terrible. “I tried the Taco Bell nuggets when those came out and thought they were ok, decent flavor but way too dry. I was hoping these would be a step up. Unfortunately they aren’t in my opinion. They taste the same, but are just as dry, if not more dry. Also, considering they charge $5.00 for 2 tiny tenders with no side item or anything , it makes them even more disappointing in my opinion. I remember when you could get a bag full of food for $5.00 at Taco Bell lol. Rating: 5 out of 10, I would not get these again.”

Nacho Fries

Nutrition : per serving 1 small fries

Calories : 330

Fat : 19g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 36g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 1g)

The Nacho Fries from Taco Bell are supposed to be seasoned fries with a side of nacho cheese dipping sauce, but customers are complaining about the taste and lack of quality. Yelp reviewer Matt C. from Lake Elsinore, CA wrote, “Worst nacho fries I had. Feel like they gave me the old ones sitting. Didn’t even warm them up for me..” On Reddit, a customer shared “Mine had no seasoning at all yesterday, just plain old fries” and another replied to the comment, “We take those back to the store.”

Crunchwrap

Nutrition : per serving 1 crunchwrap

Calories : 530

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 1,220 mg

Carbs : 73g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 6g)

The Crunchwrap has been a menu staple, but customers have griped it’s not what it used to be. On Yelp, Shane L. from Huntington Beach, CA posted a photo of his order and wrote, “Terrible representation of a Crunchwrap! Not even a tablespoon of ground beef included. Pathetic. How hard is it to make these full with meat and everything instead of flat and awful like this one!? Avoid this place!” Redditors are also unhappy with the item and many say the quality has gone down. The Original Poster wrote, “Yeah I said it, it’s not what I remember it to be. Idk why but it just doesn’t live up to how I picture it from back when. In b4, add this add that double meat etc. nah it used to be good how it was. Also the box went up another $1 here in Atlanta. It will be a $10 box before the end of the year…sigh.” Another wrote, “The crunchwrap used to be amazing, but that was a very long time ago. Now, they’re not really even worth a $1 when they put them in the $1 drop.”

Chalupa Supreme

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 350

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 31g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 3g)

The Chalupa Supreme features a fried flatbread shell stuffed with beef and or chicken, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream. It’s been a fan favorite for years, but it’s no longer good, customers say. One Redditor wrote, “Just got a chalupa yesterday on a whim as I never get fast food. It was definitely much different from years ago. Taste/texture wasn’t even close.” In a separate Reddit thread, another customer shared. “I’ve ordered twice, and sadly disappointed both times chalupa shells were rock hard. Love the concept but the execution has let me down.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mexican Pizza

Nutrition : per serving 1 pizza

Calories : 530

Fat : 28g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 1,010mg

Carbs : 50g (Fiber: 8g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 19g

The Mexican Pizza is one of the most beloved items at Taco Bell, but the former must-have item is not the same and tastes like “poison”, according to customers. The original poster on a Reddit thread shared a photo of the order and wrote, “The saddest Mexican Pizza. I said it tastes like poison, had my bf taste it, he said it tastes like a 2×4.” Another Redditor wrote, “I had a Mexican Pizza not long after it returned that tasted so bad and rancid that it ruined them for me.” A third shared, “I’ve had the same experience with TB before where the food tastes like cardboard or just ~off~, where you know something is immediately wrong with jt. Looked it up and found out it could be because of rancid fryer oil due to not changing it out often enough 🤢”