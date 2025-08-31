Taco Bell Just Brought Back 5 Fan-Favorite Y2K Menu Items

Taco Bell fans are accustomed to having their favorite menu items removed without notice, but the chain also brings items back frequently—like the Decades Y2K menu, first teased Live Más LIVE earlier this year. The new menu consists of five fan-favorite items Taco Bell customers have seriously missed, and now they can enjoy each for under $3 starting September 9. “No one did the 2000s like Taco Bell. That era gave us some of our most iconic menu items, including the Crunchwrap Supreme, which remains one of our best-sellers two decades later,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer. “Fans have never stopped asking for these items, and honestly, we’ve missed them too. But Decades Y2K isn’t just about the menu. It’s about reliving the flavors, the fashion, and the fun that made that moment in time unforgettable – and letting our fans be the first to live it all over again.” Here’s what’s coming back—and keep in mind prices might change depending on region.

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Fans have begged for the return of the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos for years, sparking petitions and campaigns. The original taco shell is swapped for Cool Ranch Doritos shell filled with beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese ($2.49). “Omg these are my all time favorite menu item!!!” one very excited fan said.

Double Decker Taco

The Double Decker Taco is frequently mentioned as a fan-favorite menu item, much missed by hungry customers. Each taco is made with a bean-filled soft tortilla wrapped around a crunchy taco shell and filled with ground beef, lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese – available for $2.49. “My favorite Taco bell it’s a 10,” one customer said. “Ordered that plus a reward item I realized after eating the Double Decker I didn’t need more food and was full. Saved the burrito for later This also used to be the only item I’d buy at Taco Bell when they used to have it, so it’s definitely hitting the nostalgia feels”

7-Layer Burrito

The 7-Layer Burrito was a vegetarian staple and still raved about decades later: The burrito is made with efried beans, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and three-cheese blend wrapped inside a flour tortilla for $2.49. “The OG 7 Layer Burrito was so fire,” one Redditor said. “It was especially S-tier if you found a place that didn’t stint on the ingredients and knew how to keep the proportions right. A well-made 7LB was hands-down the best item at Taco Bell for a long stretch of time there in the 90s.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili Cheese Burrito

The cult-classic Chili Cheese Burrito is made with chili and cheddar cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla for $2.99. “I had seen many posts mentioning the Chili Cheese Burrito but had never had it before, and when I saw it at one of my locations for a little over 2 bucks I decided to give it a try,” one fan said. “I was blown away! So flavorful, reasonably good size and good price. This will be my go to from now on, and may get me to go to TB more often — unless, of course, it becomes one of their disappearing menu items.”

Caramel Apple Empanada

The Caramel Apple Empanada consists of a golden crust filled with warm apple and a creamy caramel filling, for just $2.99. “This was one of my favorite Taco Bell items, I don’t remember the price back then but it was probably 99 cents or $1.99. Let’s see if it’s as good as I remembered,” one fan said.