Taco Bell's Churro Chillers Are Back With Wild New Flavors

Churros are undeniably delicious, and Taco Bell fully understands this. Recently, the Mexican fast food chain joined with Milk Bar and created one of the most crave-worthy desserts on the planet, Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, which were a serious hit with fans. Now, the chain is testing out (well, resurrecting in new flavors) another drool-worthy churro-inspired item, and we can't wait to try it.

A Few Influencers Have Shared About Churro Chillers

Snackolator, a popular food influencer, recently announced that Taco Bell "revamped their Churro Chillers" and is running another test "which could lead to a wider release in 2025!" they write in a post. "Last year they tested four Churro Chillers flavors and now they have definitely changed things up both with the flavors and how they're put together."

Wild Strawberry Churro Chiller

The first flavor, Wild Strawberry Churro Chiller, feels a little like Starbucks' Pink Drink. "A sweet, creamy Chiller with strawberry, vanilla, and cinnamon flavors layered top and bottom with churro crumbles," Snackolator writes.

Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller

Next on the menu is, Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller. "A sweet, creamy Chiller with dark chocolate and cinnamon flavors layered top and bottom with churro crumbles," they write.

Cinnavanilla Coffee Churro Chiller

Need a little caffeine kick with a hint of Cinnabon? Cinnavanilla Coffee Churro Chiller is a "sweet, creamy Chiller with premium roast coffee, vanilla, and Cinnabon Delights® flavors layered top and bottom with churro crumbles," they write.

Caramel Cafe Churro Chiller

Last on the list is a Caramel Cafe Churro Chiller. "A sweet, creamy Chiller with caramel, coffee, and cinnamon flavors layered top and bottom with churro crumbles," writes Snackolator.

The Overall Drink Is a Little Different

This year's Churro Chillers are slightly different, per the influencer. "Last year the Churro Chillers had the flavor swirled on the inside of the cup, but that's been changed since December as they have a more 'milkshake' like look," they write.

Here Is Where You Can Try Them

It is unclear where or when they will be available in the mainstream market. However, they are currently being sold at Taco Bell's Live Mas Cafe in Chula Vista, CA. However, there are commercials airing for them, so they could hit stores soon.