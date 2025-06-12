Taco Bell Just Launched Wild New Chicken Items for “Limited Time”

Taco Bell has been teasing us for months now about topping their wildly successful Crispy Chicken Nuggets drop—and boy was it worth the wait. Starting June 17, Taco Bell is launching new Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos made with delicious Crispy Chicken Strips and a spicy new sauce, available for a limited time only.

“Crispy chicken is having a moment, but our fans made it a movement,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “So, we decided to bring our sell-out Nuggets recipe to the formats that defined our brand because true innovation means elevating the icons, not replacing them.” Montgomery insists the brand is “not like every other chicken spot out there, we’re doing crispy chicken the only way we know how: full of flavor and unmistakably Taco Bell.” They’re not kidding. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos—and keep in mind the prices quoted may change depending on location.

NEW Crispy Chicken Strips

The new tacos and burritos are made with Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Strips: Delicious chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk flavor and breaded with crispy tortilla chips for that fan-favorite crunchy coating. Guests may also have the Crispy Chicken Strips by themselves, sans taco/burrito (two strips for $3.99).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crispy Chicken Taco

The Crispy Chicken Taco ($2.79) is made with one chicken strip tucked into a tortilla with purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese. Customers can choose between the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce for their taco.

Crispy Chicken Burrito

The Crispy Chicken Burrito ($5.49) is a full-size menu item made with two chicken strips, purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and again the choice of with the choice of all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce. “From our viral Crispy Chicken Nuggets to now with Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos, we’re not just jumping on a trend – we’re redesigning it completely with the signature flavor of Taco Bell,” says Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer.

NEW Spicy Ranchero Sauce

The creamy new Spicy Ranchero Sauce is sure to be a hit, made with Anaheim and jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion. The sauce is spicy but not overwhelmingly so, Taco Bell says, describing the sauce as “offering a hint of spice for dunking or drizzling”.

More New Crispy Chicken!

Not content with resting on their laurels, Taco Bell is planning yet another tasty drop later this year. “The next wave of crispy chicken is already cooking in the Taco Bell Test Kitchen. What’s coming next? Fans will just have to wait and see what fiery flavor mashups and unexpected partnerships that only Taco Bell could bring to life are in the works,” the company says. We can’t wait!