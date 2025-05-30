Taco Bell Just Launched These Wild New Fries for a Limited Time

One of the main reasons Taco Bell continues to experience strong sales growth is that it consistently keeps things real and exciting with new menu additions. Earlier this year, you could enjoy Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, and recently, the fast food chain announced a new Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce. Get ready to run to the south-of-the-border spot for another exciting item available for a limited time: Loaded Steak and Jalapeño Fries. Here is everything you need to know about them.

The Loaded Steak and Jalapeño Fries are a new version of the beloved 2018 Nacho Fries, “the most successful product launch” in Taco Bell history. You can order them online or in store for a limited time, though the chain hasn’t disclosed the exact date when they will no longer be available.

They take a bed of seasoned fries and top them with grilled steak, pickled jalapeños, nacho cheese sauce, and a creamy jalapeño sauce. Then you add whatever other upgrades your heart desires, including chopped tomatoes, guacamole, avocado ranch sauce, onions, beans, or pico. The standard serving retails for $4.99 and increases in price depending on the addition of extra toppings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to those who have tried them, they are worth ordering. “They are pretty good if you like the jalapeno sauce,” writes one Redditor. “Had these today. Not bad. If you like the fries in general, then you’ll like it. The steak Taco Bell uses is always pretty good. At least as good as you’re gonna get from a fast food place,” another said.

Some pointed out that Taco Bell offered a seemingly identical menu item in 2019, for much less. “Rattlesnake fries were basically the same thing and just $2.99. Now they’re $5.49 and you get the same amount?” one person questioned. “Rattlesnake fries is a better name too,” another said.

According to food critic and influencer Markie Devo, Taco Bell is also testing new items in Charlotte, North Carolina. “A new spin on crispy chicken with two bold builds!” he explains. The Crispy Chicken Taco is a “snackable taco filled with Crispy Chicken, purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar cheese. Available for $2.79 with your choice of spicy Ranchero or creamy Avocado Ranch sauce,” he says. There is also a burrito version, a “fully loaded burrito packed with Crispy Chicken, purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and your choice of spicy Ranchero or creamy Avocado Ranch sauce – all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla for $5.49. ”

And, you can enjoy all of these with the new Mike’s Hot Honey collaborative sauce. “We didn’t just drop a new sauce, we unlocked a totally new way to experience nuggets with an entirely new take on hot honey,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. “Our sauces spark obsession – fans collect them, remix them and make them part of who they are.”