Taco Bell Releasing 3 New Menu Items for the Holiday Season

November ushered in the launch of holiday beverages, seasonal frosty treats, and even a Thanksgiving side dish-inspired ice cream flavor. Now, Taco Bell is bringing some additional excitement to the fast-food landscape with the introduction of three new menu items.

According to fast-food blogger markie_devo, Taco Bell is releasing two new food offerings, along with one new beverage. The post reveals that the food options are slated to drop on Nov. 16, while the drink will be available in early December.

RELATED: Taco Bell Sales Are 'On a Roll' As It Brings Back a Popular Value Deal

The first new item coming down the pike is Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. These fries will feature a three-cheese blend, nacho cheese, a choice of meat, and creamy chipotle sauce—a combination that's grilled and placed back onto the tray.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Also coming to Taco Bell on Nov. 16 is the Rolled Chicken Tacos Deluxe Craving Box. As depicted in the post's advertisement, this meal will consist of two Rolled Chicken Tacos with one dipping sauce, one Beefy Five-Layer Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink.

Then, in December, Taco Bell will add to its lineup of Freeze drinks with the debut of its Double Berry Freeze. This vibrant icy drink will have wild strawberry and blue raspberry swirls.

Beyond launching three new menu items, Taco Bell is also rolling out its Nacho Fries Lovers Pass on Nov. 14. Available exclusively on the fast-food chain's app, this $10 subscription will unlock 30 consecutive days of Nacho Fries for customers. The pass will be available for purchase between Nov. 14 and Dec. 4.

RELATED: 10 Best Secret Menu Options at Taco Bell

Sure enough, fans didn't didn't hold back their excitement regarding the news. "Omg I will be trying those fries that day," one Instagrammer commented. "Grilled cheese nacho fries is a combo of my two favorite items," another one added.

Meanwhile, a few others highlighted the return of Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Tacos, which came back to menus for a limited time in September.

Taco Bell's upcoming new items are following the release of the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito, which was quietly added to menus in October. This limited-time burrito features a flour tortilla filled with marinated grilled steak, potatoes, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and a three-cheese blend. Then, the three-cheese blend and bacon are grilled on top. Customers can order this item on its own or as part of a combo meal that includes the burrito, a crunchy taco, and a large fountain drink.