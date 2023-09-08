Taco Bell Just Added 7 New Items To The Menu

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Summer is finally coming to a close—and Taco Bell is ushering in the changing seasons by dropping a myriad of exciting new food items. The fast-food giant just expanded its menu with a handful of items this week, including brand-new options and some returning fan favorites. Some of the items are available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, while others are only available in select markets. Regardless, customers across the country have a range of fresh Taco Bell options to sample right now.

The menu expansion is only the latest in a string of major developments at Taco Bell. The chain recently announced that it's celebrating its successful effort to free the Taco Tuesday trademark by giving DoorDash users $5 off qualifying orders from participating Mexican restaurants on September 12. Late last month, the company also started testing its first-ever gelato inspired by its famous Mtn Dew Baja Blast beverage. Customers should stay tuned for more exciting Taco Bell news in the near future. When the chain announced the gelato test, it teased that "another flavorful Mtn Dew Baja Blast innovation will be coming around the corner this fall."

From a spicy new spin on the Mexican Pizza to a fruity sweet treat, here are the seven new items that just hit Taco Bell's menu.

1 Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza

Lovers of Mexican pizza, rejoice! A spicy new version of the beloved menu item is now available at a Taco Bell near you.

A classic Mexican Pizza features seasoned beef and refried beans sandwiched between two Mexican Pizza shells with Mexican Pizza sauce, a three-cheese blend, and tomatoes on top. The brand-new Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza features all of the same elements, but unlike the classic version, also includes nacho cheese sauce and jalapeños.

The item is currently available at restaurants nationwide for the same price as the original Mexican Pizza (prices may vary depending on the location). It will only be available for a limited time, so fans should make sure to grab one while it's here.

2 Rolled Chicken Tacos

First introduced in 2014, Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Tacos are currently back again for another limited-time run nationwide.

These tubular, crispy tacos feature a white corn tortilla that's fried until golden brown and stuffed with shredded all-white meat chicken that's marinated and slow-cooked.

Fans can order Rolled Chicken Taco two-packs with one dip at a suggested price of $2.99, as well as four-packs with two dips for a suggested price of $5.49. For those who have bigger appetites or plan to feed a crowd, the tacos are also available as part of a new Rolled Chicken Tacos Deluxe Box ($9.49) and Party Pack ($14.99).

3 $2 Chicken Burritos

Alongside the new Rolled Chicken Tacos, poultry lovers also have two $2 chicken burritos to sample right now. The new Chicken Enchilada Burrito features grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, a trio of cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. This item will only be available for a limited time nationwide, so any interested customers should grab it while they can.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell is also offering its Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito—a fan-favorite that was already on the menu—for $2 right now. With this menu item, a warm flour tortilla encases grilled chicken, fiesta tortilla chips, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado ranch, and a creamy chipotle sauce.

4 Wild Strawberry Freezes

Alongside the new food options, Taco Bell customers also now have fruity new beverages to wash down their meals.

The Wild Strawberry Freeze is a frozen beverage that, according to Taco Bell's description, tastes like real wild strawberries. Another variation of the drink—the Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze—comes with a swirl of sweet vanilla cream.

Taco Bell is selling both drinks for a suggested price of $3.19 when you order the regular 16-ounce size or $3.99 when you order the large 20-ounce size.

5 Strawberry Twists

The famous Cinnamon Twists have long been an affordable staple on Taco Bell's dessert menu. Now, Cinnamon Twist fans nationwide can sample a brand-new flavor variety of those crispy, sugary treats.

Rather than cinnamon sugar, the new Strawberry Twists are dusted with a sweet and tart strawberry sugar. Customers can snag the item by itself for a suggested price of $1, or get them reduced down to $0.50 if they order it with the new Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze.

6 Cheesy Chicken Crispanadas

Unlike the other items that just hit Taco Bell's menu, the new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is only available in Atlanta, GA. But assuming the item becomes popular enough during its test run, Taco Bell could roll it out on a national basis further down the road.

The item features both white and dark meat chicken that's been marinated and slow-cooked in a garlic, tomato, and onion seasoning. The chicken and a blend of Monterey pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses are stuffed inside pastry dough that's "crisped to perfection," per Taco Bell's description.

The Crispanada is available a la carte for $3.49 to $3.99 depending on the location. Customers can also order the item in a Combo or Deluxe Box.

7 $2 Stackers

Taco Bell's Stackers are finally back. But just like the Cheesy Chicken Crispanadas, they're only available in one part of the country so most fans will have to crave it from afar.

The Classic $2 Stacker features three layers of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, and a three-cheese blend wrapped inside a grilled flour tortilla. The Spicy $2 Stacker features all of the same elements but dials up the heat with jalapeños. Customers can find these exclusive menu items in Tucson, AZ.