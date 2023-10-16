Taco Bell Just Quietly Added a New Steak Burrito To the Menu

If you can't get enough of Taco Bell, then you're going to be thrilled to find out that the popular fast-food chain has introduced a brand new menu item. Of course, this isn't just any item. It happens to be a new steak burrito, which is sure to get meat lovers excited. Get ready to order the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito!

Although fast-food fans in Cleveland may have already been able to get their hands on this tasty item during a test launch, the burrito is now launching across the country at participating locations, according to The Fast Food Post.

The Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito comes with potatoes, chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, and a three-cheese blend. Of course, you can't forget about the marinated, grilled steak that's tucked inside the flour tortilla. To finish things off, the three-cheese blend is also added on top along with a bit of bacon. This thing is quite indulgent!

It has 700 calories, 39 grams of fat, and 16 grams of saturated fat, as well as 1,730 milligrams of sodium, 57 grams of carbs, 5 grams of sugar, and 30 grams of protein. Definitely something to keep in mind.

Taco Bell is offering its new burrito for $5.99 on its own or in a combo that includes the burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a large fountain drink for $8.99. Exact prices may vary depending on what location you visit.

When it comes to those fortunate folks who have already been able to order the new menu item, it seems to be a hit. One person took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, writing, "Taco Bell's new steak and bacon grilled cheese burrito is elite."

Another person who is obviously a fan wrote, "The Taco Bell steak and bacon grilled cheese burrito might just be the best thing to ever happen to fast food."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When a TikTok user by the name of @caleb_lennon shared a video of themselves putting together a Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito, they noted, "This is probably the best burrito we've had in a long time, and it's one of the most delicious-looking burritos Taco Bell has at the moment, in my opinion." When you see the juicy steak, crispy bacon, and ooey-gooey melted cheese, you might agree.