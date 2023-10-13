Taco Bell Just Added 5 Exciting New Items to the Menu

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Plenty of exciting developments have been underway at Taco Bell lately between the return of its super popular taco subscription service and the test launches of brand-new Baja Blast-inspired products. Now, Taco Bell fans have even more reasons to get excited as the chain rolls out its latest batch of menu items.

Taco Bell just added five items to the menu, giving customers a new set of options to satiate their appetites. They include some returning favorites and a couple of brand-new innovations, like the chain's first-ever vegan item to be offered on a national basis.

Alongside the release of these new items, Taco Bell also just launched a special new promotion perfect for customers who need to feed a small crowd. The new Build Your Own Meal for 4 deal allows fans to choose from a list of tacos, burritos, and sides to create a feast for around $24.99, though exact prices may vary. Diehard fans should also keep close tabs on the Taco Bell app in the near future, since the chain has a series of exciting in-app deals lined up for the coming weeks.

In the meantime, here are the five items that just hit Taco Bell's menu!

1 Cheesy Street Chalupas

Some lucky Taco Bell fans in the Midwest now have the first chance to sample a brand-new menu item. The chain is currently testing new Cheesy Street Chalupas, but only in the Indianapolis, Ind., market

They feature a "quesalupa shell" that's stuffed with a blend of mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses. Those shells are filled with the customer's choice of either shredded kitchen or grilled steak with a flavorful sauce, then topped with freshly-diced onions and cilantro. Each Cheesy Street Chalupa will cost between $5.49 and $5.99 depending on the Taco Bell store.

2 Toasted Breakfast Tacos

Taco Bell customers can now enjoy tacos for breakfast, lunch, or dinner thanks to the chain's brand-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos that hit menus nationwide on Oct. 12. They feature fluffy eggs, melted cheese, and the customer's choice of bacon, sausage, or potatoes—all encased inside a grilled tortilla. They're selling for a suggested price of $1.49, but prices may vary depending on the location.

In even better news, some lucky customers will be able to snag Toasted Breakfast Tacos completely free of charge this month. The chain is giving out free orders of the breakfast item on Oct. 17, 24 and 31 for rewards members through the app, no purchase necessary.

3 Large Nacho Fries

They're back again—and bigger than ever! Taco Bell's famous Nacho Fries, a hugely popular limited-time offering that comes back a couple of times every year, just returned to menus nationwide last month.

For the uninitiated, these crispy spuds are coated in bold spices and served with a side of hot nacho cheese dipping sauce. But for this release, Taco Bell is selling its Nacho Fries in large sizes for the very first time, perfect for customers who want to share or just have an extra large appetite.

Customers can snag a large order of the fries for a suggested price of $2.99.

4 Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce

This new addition is a major milestone for Taco Bell. The chain's brand-new Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce just hit menus nationwide on Oct. 12. Taco Bell has tested vegan items in select markets in the past, like the Vegan Crunchwrap that launched in just a couple cities back in June. However, the Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce is the first vegan item that Taco Bell is selling on a national scale.

A regular order of the vegan Nacho Fries is selling for a suggested price of $2.19, while large orders are selling for $2.99. Just don't wait too long to snag an order if you're hoping to try the new vegan item. It'll only be available for a limited time and while supplies last.

5 Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Taco Bell may not be the first fast-food chain you think of when you're craving chicken nuggets, but that might change thanks to this fifth and final new menu item.

Only available in Minneapolis, Minn., Taco Bell is currently testing brand-new Crispy Chicken Nuggets. The nuggets are made from all-white meat chicken breast that's marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk then breaded and fried. Customers can pair these crispy morsels with two new sauce options: a sweet Jalapeño Honey Mustard and a signature Bell sauce made with tomatoes, red chiles, onion, and garlic.

The nuggets are available in five-piece and 10-piece orders. The smaller size is selling for between $3.99 and $4.99, while the larger size is selling for $6.99 to $8.99.