Taco Bell Is Testing New Bundle Meals at Select Locations—Here's What's Included

Another day, another new addition at Taco Bell. Just a few weeks after announcing the launch of various new food and drink options, the fast-food chain is now testing another one: Bell Bundles.

Only available at participating locations in Toledo, Ohio, the new Bell Bundles feature a combination of popular Taco Bell items and can vary by location, according to Chew Boom. Each bundle costs $8.99, though prices can vary.

One bundle option includes Taco Bell's Steak Quesadilla, Seasoned Beef Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a large fountain beverage. Another one features the Mexican Pizza, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a large fountain beverage. Taco Bell hasn't announced how long these Bell Bundles will be available.

Although this new meal option is only available at select locations, there are still plenty of new Taco Bell items to score nationwide. For instance, last week, the chain released its new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, which was previously tested in Tennessee in early 2023.

Available for a limited time, this menu item features a crispy shell filled with seasoned chicken and melted cheese. It's also served with a side of spicy ranch. The chain is selling this item for $3.49, but prices can vary by location.

Another new addition Taco Bell fans can look forward to is the Cantina Chicken Menu, which will be available starting March 21. This forthcoming menu will include five new items centered around the chain's slow-roasted chicken. Options will include the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl. Additionally, this menu will showcase new ingredients, including pico de gallo, purple cabbage, a white corn tortilla shell, and avocado verde salsa.

Going forward, Taco Bell fans can expect to see even more 2024 menu additions, which the chain first previewed during its Live Más Live event on Feb. 9.