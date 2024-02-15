Taco Bell's Cheesy New Empanada-Inspired Item Hits Menus Today

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From Nacho Fries to the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell continues to stand out in the crowded fast-food market for its inventive and tasty new spins on familiar foods. The latest innovation hitting menus at the chain right now is yet another fun new take on a classic handheld dish: empanadas.

A brand-new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is debuting at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide today, Feb. 15. Taco Bell previously tested the item in select markets last year, but this is the first time it will be available to customers nationally.

The Cheesy Chicken Crispanada—which Taco Bell described as "a twist on the classic empanada" in a press release—features shredded, seasoned chicken and a melty three-cheese blend encased inside a crispy pastry dough. It's also served with a side of Spicy Ranch sauce for dipping.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada has piqued your interest, don't wait too long before heading over to your local Taco Bell to give it a try. It will only be available for a limited time starting today. The item is selling for a suggested price of $3.49, but as always, actual prices could vary by location. At a Taco Bell near me in central New Jersey, for example, the Crispanada is priced at $3.99.

For a limited time, Taco Bell customers can also snag a new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada Deluxe Box. It comes with one Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, Spicy Ranch sauce, a seasoned beef Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink. The meal is selling for $10.99 near me, but prices could vary.

Today's launch of the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada is the first of many exciting new Taco Bell items coming to menus in 2024. The chain previewed more than a dozen additional innovations during its recent Live Más Live event in Las Vegas on Feb. 9.

One of the biggest upcoming Taco Bell launches is a brand-new Cantina Chicken Menu set to debut on March 21. Geared more toward the lunch crowd, the menu will include a new Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl.

Each of those five items features a new type of chicken that's oven-roasted, shredded, and seasoned with savory Mexican spices. The Cantina Chicken Menu will also introduce several completely new ingredients to Taco Bell's menu, including purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell, and an Avocado Verde Salsa packet.

Other new Taco Bell menu items to look forward to this year include Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato, Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights, and a Cheez-It Crunchwrap, though the chain has yet to announce exact launch dates for these options.