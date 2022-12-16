Skip to content

Taco Bell Is Testing Brand New Mexican Pizzas and It's About Time!

The beloved item is going 2.0 in several test markets.
By Danielle Braff
Published on December 16, 2022 | 10:47 AM

Taco Bell definitely knows its way to our hearts and stomachs—which is why it's taking the super popular Mexican Pizza to new heights.

The chain recently revealed it will be testing two new versions of the recently-returned item. However, the new pizzas will only be available to a limited number of Taco Bell fans.

The lucky customers in Omaha will be able to try the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza ($5.99), which is made up of crispy flour tortilla shells, twice the amount of beans, seasoned beef, pizza sauce, tomatoes, and a melted three-cheese blend. Basically, just a taller and heftier version of the original.

Those in Oklahoma City, on the other hand, will be able to snag a Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza ($4.99 or $5.49, depending on the restaurant). You'll sink your teeth into two crispy flour shells, beans, seasoned beef, tomatoes, a melted three-cheese blend, nacho cheese sauce and jalapeño slices.

The OG Mexican Pizza has had a tumultuous path in the past several years, only to come back bigger and better than ever. It was removed from the chain's menu during the pandemic, to the horror of fans. In fact, a Change.org petition collected more than 200,000 signatures to bring back the mouthwatering combo, and if there's ever been a more pressing need for a petition, we haven't heard it.

Eighteen months later, it returned—but Taco Bell apparently didn't realize how much love its fans had for the pizza. Just two months later, this past August, it disappeared from the menu again, this time thanks to a shortage of ingredients, as sales were seven times higher than the chain expected.

You can get the Mexican pizza on Taco Bell menus nationwide now (thank you, Taco Bell!), and we've got our fingers crossed that the chain knows what it's doing with the new pizzas they're testing. No pressure. You just have millions of fans waiting to take a bite.

Danielle Braff is a freelance writer based in Chicago. Read more about Danielle
