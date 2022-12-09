Centenarians are a good source of recommendations about the diets that will help us mere mortals live to their age. Eat lots of leafy greens, they tell us, but also make sure to share the joy of mealtime with others.

However, there has never been a more relatable piece of advice for achieving such impressive longevity than what we just learned from a 108-year-old Louisiana resident. Christine Homan, born on Dec. 4, 1914 during World War I, absolutely loves indulging in tacos. More specifically, the Bossier City woman can be found munching on hard shell tacos from Taco Bell, according to KKTC. When you know, you know.

Homan must not have spoken with Eden's Gate, a company that researched the world's oldest people to learn about their lifestyle choices helping them live longer, because Taco Bell definitely isn't on that list. But world's oldest people aren't just eating fruits and vegetables, either. Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to be 122, said her diet included chocolate, olive oil, and Port wine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That's similar to how other centenarians eat in the world's Blue Zones—Greece, Costa Rica, Italy, Japan, and California—which are the regions of the world that have the highest concentrations of centenarians.

Those in the Blue Zones tend to eat a large breakfast containing vegetables, legumes, fruits, and whole grains. They also avoid red and processed meat (there goes Taco Bell). The good news? Those centenarians love their morning Joe, though they don't take it with added sugar or cream.

Dinner tends to be a lighter meal of fish, whole grains, and vegetables plus healthy fats such as nuts or avocados.

But given Homan's strong Taco Bell evidence, perhaps the red meat and the processed hard, delicious taco shells have a secret ingredient that is truly the secret to a long-lasting life? Or at least it's key to a happy, fulfilled life as a gourmand.