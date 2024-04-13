Every New Oreo Flavor Released in 2024—So Far

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In 1912, Oreo introduced its beloved sandwich cookie to the U.S. While the original flavor went on to become an icon in the snack space, the Mondelēz-owned brand has continued to experiment with its offerings.

Some Oreos, such as Java Chip, have earned a permanent spot in the brand's product portfolio. Others, like Swedish Fish, have only had a brief stint on store shelves. Then, there are Oreos that have returned to retailers more than once, like the fall favorite Pumpkin Spice.

In 2023, shoppers saw several new Oreo releases, and 2024 is no different. Since the year kicked off, the cookie giant has unveiled multiple new products, which include a combination of permanent and limited-time additions. Read on to discover all of the flavors Oreo has debuted in 2024.

Churro

Nutrition :

Churro Oreos (2 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

At the end of March, Oreo dropped a limited-edition flavor inspired by a popular cinnamon and sugar-coated dessert: the churro. This new Oreo features two fried dough-flavored cookies sandwiching a layer of churro-flavored cream with "sugar inclusions."

The cookie brand previously offered a churro-flavored cookie in 2019. Oreo first released this as a mystery flavor and later revealed that this cookie contained churro-flavored cream.

Tiramisu Thins

Nutrition :

Oreo Tiramisu Thins (4 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Oreo recently expanded its selection of Thins with the launch of its new tiramisu-flavored cookies. Now a permanent offering, the Tiramisu Thins sandwich a layer of tiramisu-flavored cream between Oreo's classic thin cookies.

This new flavor joins Oreo's other Thins, which come in multiple varieties, including the original, Extra Stuf, Mint, Golden with vanilla cream, and Golden with lemon-flavored cream.

Dirt Cake

Nutrition :

Dirt Cake Oreos (2 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

At the beginning of March, Oreo dropped one flavor filled with a hearty dose of nostalgia: Dirt Cake. Inspired by the cherished childhood treat usually made with pudding, crushed Oreos, and gummy worms, this new sandwich cookie has two chocolate wafers and brownie-flavored cream atop chocolate cream with Oreo wafer crumbs. For additional pizzazz, the cookies also feature colorful gummy worm-inspired sprinkles. As a limited-edition flavor, the Dirt Cake Oreos will be available while supplies last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Space Dunk

Nutrition :

Space Dunk Oreos (4 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

Some might say Oreo's creativity went to infinity and beyond in February with the launch of its new galaxy-inspired Space Dunk cookies. These are filled with blue and pink marshmallow-flavored cream made with popping candies intended to "create a supernova bursting sensation with each bite," according to the brand. Keeping the theme going, the chocolate wafers showcase space-themed designs, such as a shooting star, telescope, or spaceship.

In celebration of this new flavor, Oreo also held its "Lift Off with Oreo" sweepstakes. As part of this contest, Oreo gave fans a chance to win a six-hour trip to the "edge of space."

Black & White Cookie

Nutrition :

Black & White Cookie Oreos (2 Cookies)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Drawing inspiration from the New York City dessert staple, Oreo debuted its Black & White Cookie flavor at the beginning of January. Made with two Golden Oreos, each sandwich cookie is filled with chocolate and vanilla cream split down the middle like the classic cookie.

Gluten-Free Golden

Nutrition :

Gluten-Free Golden Oreos (3 Cookies)

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : <1 g

This new flavor excited gluten-free shoppers at the beginning of the year. Now a permanent addition to Oreo's flavor lineup, the Gluten-Free Golden Oreo consists of two vanilla cookies with Oreo's classic cream. This new option joins Oreo's other gluten-free cookies, which include the original flavor, Double Stuf, and Mint.

The rollout of the Gluten-Free Golden Oreo marks the first addition to the brand's gluten-free lineup since the mint variety arrived in January 2023.

Peanut Butter Cakesters

Nutrition :

Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters (1 Pack)

Calories : 260

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 4 g

Cookies weren't the only category to receive new additions this year. Oreo also grew its Cakester offerings by unveiling its new Peanut Butter Cakesters. This permanent item features two soft Oreo snack cakes with layer of peanut butter cream. Aside from peanut butter, the cookie brand only offers Cakesters in the original Oreo flavor.

Mint Frozen Desserts

Nutrition :

Oreo Mint Bar (1 Bar)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

In addition to its shelf-stable snacks, Oreo introduced a new line of mint-flavored frozen treats in March. This includes bars, sandwiches, and a 14-ounce scoopable tub. The frozen desserts are inspired by mint-flavored Oreo cookies and feature a sweet mint cream-flavored frozen dairy dessert base with Oreo cookie pieces. The bars are packaged in boxes of five, while the sandwiches come in boxes of four.