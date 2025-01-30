 Skip to content

5 Major Changes You'll See at Target Next Month

There’s new clothes, snacks, and cool collabs.
Published on January 30, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Target is always surprising customers with fun new products and collaborations, and February is no different. The company is highlighting new items and products shoppers can expect in-store and online next month, with some select items already available for lucky customers. From new grocery products to women's clothing, here are 5 major changes you can expect from the giant retail chain very soon.

Oreo Gameday Cookies

game day oreos
Target

New in their treat department, the Oreo Gameday Cookies ($6.89) are sure to be a huge hit. "Make the big game even more enjoyable with OREO Game Day Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. These limited edition football-inspired chocolate-flavored cookies sandwich original OREO creme between two chocolate wafers for supremely dunkable, sweet snacks. Milk's favorite cookie takes on a fun, sporty twist with five unique football-inspired embossed designs, including a football, a helmet, a ball soaring through the goalpost, a football player, and a referee signalling a touchdown," Target says.

Peloton Apparel

Target Peloton Apparel
Target

Peloton fans can expect even more of a variety of clothing and accessories available from Target in February, like the Peloton Women's Seamless High Rise Legging ($58.00). "As we build on these initial collaborations, we will use our key learnings to fine-tune our thinking and approach to third-party retail partnerships. We are excited about the opportunity to make Peloton apparel and accessories more accessible for current and prospective members," the company said in an announcement.

Ryka Shoes

Ryka Shoes at Target
Target

Target customers can buy Ryka shoes online, like the new Ryka Womens Skylift Walking Sneaker ($89.99). Designed for high performance fitness walking, these shoes are meant for "a woman's unique foot shape, muscle movement, and build with a narrower heel, roomier toe, and softer foot cushioning," the company says.

Lunchly Turkey Stack 'ems Meal Kit

Lunchly Turkey Stack 'ems Meal Kit
Target

Target just launched the Lunchly meal kits, including the Turkey Stack 'ems Meal Kit ($4.59) with turkey, cheddar cheese, and crackers. "Loved it! Everything tasted pretty good," one customer said. "My kids these. They taste good and they like the drink too," said another. Customers can also get "The Pizza" and "Fiesta Nachos" meal kit, all of which include a Prime drink.

Poppi Collaboration

Poppi Collaboration
Target

Target customers can get Poppi drinks, clothing, accessories, and more in a brand new collaboration, including the Adult Poppi Forever Icon Graphic Sweatshirt in pink ($24.00). "This sweater is verrry soft and warm. I was able to sleep in it comfortably. Also, it's high quality. This is why I love shopping at target. Not too expensive but it's clothes I know will hold up for a lifetime. Awesome sweater!" one customer said.

