7 Target Easter Items to Grab Now Before They Sell Out

Easter may be late this year (April 20, in case you didn't know), but that doesn't mean you should put off Easter basket shopping until next month. I usually tend to wait until the last minute, and always regret it when I walk through Target's aisles on Easter eve, sifting through the leftover not-so-popular candy as the best is already gone. I am getting my Easter basket shopping this year, and so can you. Here are 7 Target Easter basket candy items to stock before they sell out.

Peeps Pink Marshmallow Easter Bunny Lollipop

Every Easter basket needs some sort of Peeps product in it. I am dying over how adorable this Peeps Pink Marshmallow Easter Bunny Lollipop is. It is basically one of the brand's trademark large marshmallow bunnies in lollipop form, and it is a whole lot of cuteness for just $2.69

Starburst Easter FaveReds Jellybeans Candy Bag

One of my favorite candies in the world? Starburst Easter FaveReds Jellybeans. This variety of watermelon, cherry, and strawberry flavors is more challenging to find during the rest of the year. Nobody complains when I use these next-level jelly beans to fill plastic eggs. They are also great for candy bowls at any Easter-themed parties. One bag is $4.19 but there is currently a promo expiring March 8, buy one get one half off.

Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Easter Candy Gift Bag

Another super adorable candy packaging concept? Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Easter Candy Gift Bag, a carrot-shaped bag filled with Reese's Pieces. At just $1.49, it adds some flair to your Easter basket.

Cadbury Crème Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Candy

Another trademark candy that has serious Easter nostalgia for almost everyone? Cadbury Crème Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Candy. You can get these a la carte at Costco, but I prefer this box of 4 for $4.79.

HARIBO Easter Happy Chicks

I look forward to seeing all the super adorable HARIBO Easter-themed gummies every year. The eggs and chicks come in six delicious flavors: Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Orange, Raspberry, and Strawberry, with one bag retailing at $1.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kinder Joy Easter Chocolates

Kinder Joy eggs are so popular that they are available all year round. But I was excited to see these Easter-themed eggs with holiday-specific prizes. Kinder Joy Easter Chocolates retail for $2.59 each.

Lindt Easter Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Candy

Another holiday classic, Lindt Easter Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Candy is a no-brainer for the basket. The 3.5-ounce milk chocolate bunny covered in gold foil is currently $4.89 and comes in a dark chocolate version as well.