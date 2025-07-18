6 Target Snacks That Shoppers Are Loving Right Now

Target has been the go-to place for home goods and household basics, but it’s also becoming a favorite spot to pick up snacks. The big-box retailer and upped its grocery game and aisles are stocked with must-have food items that shoppers are loving. From sweet treats to savory bites, customers are raving about certain products that are flying off the shelves. If you’re looking to elevate your pantry this summer, here are the top choices consumers are stocking up on.

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn

Nutrition : per serving 28.0

Calories : 110

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 18g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 2g

For a clean light snack, LesserEvil Organic Popcorn is a household game-changer. It’s flavorful, has the right amount of crunch, and isn’t awful for you. The only downside is it’s too easy to eat in one sitting. One Target shopper wrote, “I wasn’t sure what I’d think of this new flavor but we decided to try it and boy am I glad we did! It was a yummy little treat and the whole family enjoyed it. The bag was gone in one day! A second person shared, “My most favorite popcorn of all time. Great ingredients. Fun flavors.”

Simple Mills Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins

Nutrition : per serving 30.0 grams

Calories : 140

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 2g

Simple Mills is a brand health-conscious shoppers love. Known for their nutrient-dense and clean ingredients, everything in a Simple Mills product is healthy and names you can pronounce. The Simple Mills Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins is a popular item that Target shoppers are obsessed with. One reviewer recently wrote, “The best snack. Not too sweet and it’s made with simple ingredients.” A second shared, “These are great little snack cookies. Low calorie and pure simple ingredients, nothing artificial. As a senior couple, my husband and I like to have small snacks with our late evening tea. Simple mills line of cookies go great with fruit and tea. I cannot recommend these enough.”

Bitchin’ Sauce Chipotle Almond Dip

Nutrition : per serving 28.0 grams

Calories : 90

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 2g

For dipping sauces that enhance your snacks, Bitchin’ to the go-to. The brand is known for its high-quality vegan creative flavors and a recent new launch– Bitchin’ Sauce Chipotle Almond Dip is already earning high praises from Target shoppers. One customer wrote, “The flavor is amazing. Dairy free. I can eat the whole thing with carrots if I let myself in one sitting!” Another shared, “I love this dip! It’s one of my go to snacks that doesn’t leave me feeling guilty after. Even better that it’s Vegan!”

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Candy Bars

Nutrition : per serving 1 bar

Calories : 70

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:3 g)

Protein : 1g

When you’re craving something sweet, but don’t want to overload on sugar, the UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Candy Bars are delicious and only have limited ingredients–Organic Coconut, Organic Cassava Syrup, Dark Chocolate (Chocolate Liquor(A), Cane Sugar(A), Cocoa Butter(A), Vanilla). One Target shopper wrote, “Love them. I haven’t had a coconut bar in 25 yrs. Found out I was allergic to chocolate. But the natural process you use allows me to enjoy it again. Thank you!!!” A second shared, “low sugar & delicious!!! if you like coconut you will adore these!!” And a third wrote, “I am addicted to these delicious coconut bars I have introduced them to several of my friends who also Love them.”

BEEUP

Nutrition : per serving for the Very Berry flavor 22 grams

Calories : 70

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 18g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 0g

Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school snacks or just want to have something tasty to munch on at home, BEEUP from former soccer pro David Beckham is a hit. The chewy, craveable snacks are sweetened with real honey (it’s the #1 ingredient!) and come in bold, buzz-worthy flavors like Very Berry, Sour Watermelon, and Tropical Mix. They’re also non-GMO, gluten-free, and made without any artificial junk. One shopper wrote, “Super yummy! I’m picky with fruit snacks but these were so good! I would definitely purchase again. The flavor and texture were a great combo. My daughter also loved them.” Another wrote, “Amazing taste… the kids love it, they said “it’s the best fruit snack they’ve ever had.” Also, some of the coolest packaging I’ve seen in a long time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Protein Pints Cookie Dough Frozen High Protein Ice Cream

Nutrition : per serving .67 cup

Calories : 160

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 10g

Eating high-protein snacks can help curb your appetite in between meals and Protein Pints is the ideal way to cool down and satisfy your sweet tooth while getting in a ton of protein. The new frozen brand offers creamy real ice cream with 10g of protein per serving, or 30 grams for the entire pint, no chalky aftertaste, and absolutely no compromise on taste. It has 85% less sugar than traditional ice cream, no artificial sweeteners, and is made with clean, natural ingredients. Plus, it’s gluten-free, low in net carbs, and contains all 9 essential amino acids. There are several flavors, but the Cookie Dough Frozen High Protein Ice Cream is the one Target customers seem to love. A Target verified buyer wrote, “I don’t think I’ve ever written a product review in my life but this one is to BEG TARGET never to stop carrying this stuff!!! It is beyond amazing and almost tastes too good to be true. Yesssss!!!” A second wrote, “I had low expectations for this Ice cream. BIG MISTAKE! This ice cream is phenomenal.”