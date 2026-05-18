5 Standing Exercises That Restore Thigh Strength Faster Than Leg Press After 60

Thigh strength is crucial for stability, balance, and mobility as you age.

Did you know that your thighs contain the largest muscles in your body? Thigh strength is something you may not deem essential, but it gives you a strong foundation for stability, balance, and mobility. Not only do strong thighs help you avoid falls and injuries as you age, but they also help rev up metabolism and regulate blood sugar.

So let’s get started building stronger thighs! We spoke with experts who share five standing exercises that can help restore thigh strength faster than the leg press after 60.

“The leg press can build muscle, but it has limitations when it comes to functional strength,” explains Ngo Okafor, Celebrity Trainer, Founder + CEO of Iconoclast Fitness. “The biggest issue is that the machine stabilizes your body for you. In real life, nobody is stabilizing you when you walk, climb stairs, get off the floor, or catch yourself from falling. Standing exercises force your body to work as one integrated system—legs, hips, core, balance, coordination, and posture all working together.”

The difference between aging gracefully and aging in a more fragile state comes down to whether someone has maintained sufficient strength in the right movement patterns to be able to do tasks and hobbies that keep them independent, says Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The exercises that hold up the best are ones that train the body to do what it already needs to do—only stronger, steadier, and with more confidence than the day before,” she tells us. “Strong thighs are built through real-life movement. That means standing, stabilizing, and moving the body in a way that real life actually demands.”

Bodyweight Squats

“Squats help strengthen the quads, glutes, and core while improving the ability to sit down and stand up safely,” Okafor says.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Step-Ups

“Step-ups mimic climbing stairs and improve single-leg strength and balance,” Okafor notes.

Begin by standing tall, facing a step. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Stationary Lunges

“Split squats are incredible for restoring stability, mobility, and strength in each leg individually, which becomes increasingly important as we age,” Okafor says.

Stand tall with your feet parallel, hip-distance apart. Place your hands on your hips. Step forward with one foot. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

Farmer’s Carry

“Farmer’s carries strengthen the legs while also challenging posture, grip strength, and core stability—all things that protect us from falls and injury,” Okafor notes.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still and maintaining a tall posture.

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts

“As we naturally lose muscle throughout our frame, some of the most affected areas are the thighs. Romanian deadlifts help build balanced strength between the quads, glutes and hamstrings,” Tateossian tells us.