5 Chair Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Faster Than Squats After 60

Build strong, mobile hips by adding these simple chair exercises to your routine.

Hip fractures become extremely common after the age of 65. It’s essential to put work into your hip strength and focus on stability so you can avoid any balance or hip problems after 60—and we’re here with just the right plan. We spoke with Marwa Ahmed, NASM-Certified Personal Trainer & Running Coach, CEO of The BodyMind Coach, Toronto, who shares five chair exercises that can help restore hip strength faster than squats after 60.

“Hip strength usually declines with age because your muscles lose mass, speed, and power over time, especially if they’re not challenged in different ways,” Ahmed tells us. “Even active adults can lose strength if they mostly do the same movements, sit for long periods, or don’t train hip stability and balance, side-to-side control, and one-leg support. Studies also show that older adults often have less hip power and slower movement, which can make everyday tasks harder.”

While squats can be helpful in a well-rounded fitness routine, they’re not always the best choice for those with balance issues, knee pain, or difficulty getting up and down from the ground.

“Chair exercises can be an easier first step because they build hip strength with less joint strain and more control. They also help people work on hip movement, pelvic stability, and basic strength before moving on to harder weight-bearing exercises,” Ahmed adds.

Below, Ahmed shares her five top-recommended chair exercises to help strengthen your hips as you age.

Seated March

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.”

Seated Leg Extension

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Straighten your left leg out in front of you until your knee is completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shin the entire time. Hold for 2 seconds at the top before lowering. Repeat on the other side.

Seated Hip Abduction

Begin by sitting tall. Place a resistance band just above your knees. Alternatively, place your hands on your outer thighs, pressing inward to create resistance. Push your thighs out. Hold for 2 seconds. Slowly return to the start position.

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Seated Forward Leans

Begin sitting tall at the edge of your chair. Hinge forward at your hips until you feel a solid hamstring stretch. Return to the upright position.

Chair-Supported Step-Ups