7 Texas Roadhouse Menu Items That Customers Say Are 'All-Time Greats'

There's a reason why Texas Roadhouse is currently one of the fastest-growing chains in the world: Not only is the food great, but the restaurant chain offers lots of bang for the buck. Not sure what to order at the steakhouse? Eat This, Not That! has crowd-sourced fans of the restaurant, who reveal all their must-orders and the "all-time" greats on the menu. Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse items you need to order on your next visit.

Ribeye Steak

One crowd-pleaser is the ribeye steak, a 20-ounce cut of meat served on the bone. "I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip," writes one.

Rolls with Cinnamon Butter

The rolls are also famous at Texas Roadhouse. "Don't forget the cinnamon butter," writes one. They are such a hit that you can also buy them in the freezer section of your local Walmart.

Prime Rib

The prime rib is "the hidden gem of Texas Roadhouse," reveals one fan. "Great flavor, and it's way more consistent than the steaks in terms of quality and doneness. I've been eating it for several years and it's great. One of my favorite meals out from a chain." Another recommends to get it with creamy horse radish and save one of those rolls for dessert and dip in that horseradish au jus. It's one of my favorite things I've ever eaten. Perfect blend of savory and sweet."

Steak Kebabs

It's not the obvious choice, but many fans maintain that the steak kebabs are the chef's kiss. "For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies," reveals one Redditor.

Tater Skins

One of the most popular appetizers at Texas Roadhouse? The "potato skins are legit!" confirms one Redditor about the item, actually named Tater Skins. It comes with 8 baked potato skins, smothered with melted cheddar cheese and bacon bits, and served with sour cream for dipping

Filet Medallions

One devoted fan started a Reddit feed detailing the must-tries. Their go-to order? The Filet Medallions, an order of three, 3-ounce medallions of filet, "which is a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet," they write. The Medallions are served on a bed of rice and come with two sides and a choice of sauce. "You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item," they reveal.

Chili

One of the more unexpected must-tries? Chili. "I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you're a meat lover, it's worth mentioning. As previously stated, TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted," the same Redditor reveals, maintaining that this chili is "one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat," they write. "I'm a big fan. Additional secret menu item if you're a freak, chili cheese cactus blossoms exist and it is exactly what it sounds like."