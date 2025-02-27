10 Best Secret Menu Items at Texas Roadhouse

In the world of steakhouse chains, few are as universally recognized nationwide as Texas Roadhouse. Despite the name, Texas Roadhouse was actually born out of Indiana, with its first location opening in 1993. Since then, it has grown to over 550 locations across the United States, serving dishes including hand-sliced cuts of steak along with hamburgers, chicken and seafood dishes, and, of course, the fan-favorite dinner rolls.

In addition to the many popular menu items, Texas Roadhouse also has a few tricks up its sleeves in the form of secret menu items. These include items not listed on the menu at all to creative ways of upgrading existing meals and appetizers. Keep in mind that the following secret menu items may not be readily available, as every restaurant location is different. As is the case with any secret menu item, ask your server politely if these special requests can be made, and be prepared with backup options in case these are unavailable.

Sirloin Seasoning

Part of the secret sauce to Texas Roadhouse's steaks are the way they come prepared. Specifically, the Sirloin Seasoning is one of the highlights customers look forward to enjoying on every visit. The seasoning is actually quite versatile and capable of being paired with just about anything as a secret menu item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Customers can ask for a side of the Sirloin Seasoning regardless of what it is they are ordering. Sprinkle the seasoning on your steak, chicken, hamburger pattie, baked potato, french fries, or even your dinner rolls. Copycat recipes are everywhere online, as one connoisseur shared on Reddit, so the demand for the seasoning is clearly out there. Fortunately, you are not limited to only ordering steak if you want to try the spice rub on your next Texas Roadhouse visit.

Chili Cheese Cactus Blossom

Texas Roadhouse has several signature menu items, including the Cactus Blossom. Available as an appetizer, the "Texas-sized, golden-fried onion" can actually be modified in several ways if you know what to ask for. One Texas Roadhouse employee shared on Reddit one secret modification to the Cactus Blossom that elevates the dish to a whole new level. They noted an "additional secret menu item if you're a freak" that involves asking for a "Chili Cheese Cactus Blossom… it is exactly what it sounds like."

The employee goes onto explain how Texas Roadhouse makes their fan-favorite chili, adding, "Texas Roadhouse hand cuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted. Making this chili one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat." The next time the table wants to share a Cactus Blossom, mention the secret upgrade to adding Chili and cheese.

Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom

Outback Steakhouse is not the only steakhouse chain with a tasty "blooming" fried-onion appetizer. Texas Roadhouse also starts dinner off strong with its app called the Cactus Blossom. This "Texas-sized, golden-fried onion" comes with a Cajun dipping sauce, but many customers do not know of a secret menu item they can build themselves using other ingredients found on the Texas Roadhouse menu.

This concoction went viral on TikTok thanks to employee @pimpvanillaslim, who let customers in on a tasty upgrade to the Cactus Blossom. When ordering the app, ask the server to add pulled pork on top. The meat is available on other menu items like the Pulled Pork Sandwich, but the protein can be added on top of certain dishes, like the Cactus Blossom. The result is a marriage of flavor and texture, thanks to the crispiness of the fried onion and the juiciness of the pork. Add a drizzle of barbecue sauce for a sweet and salty combo.

Sweet Loaded Chocolate Cheesecake

The best part of any meal is the dessert, and Texas Roadhouse has a few classic sweet options. From a "Big Ol Brownie" topped with ice cream to a slice of apple pie, you'll definitely want to save room after your steak dinner. But there's a secret way of ordering Texas Roadhouse's Strawberry Cheesecake that actually swaps the topping out for an entirely different option not listed on the dessert menu.

The next time you're ready for dessert, ask for a slice of the cheesecake with chocolate and honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. Known among enthusiasts as the Sweet Loaded Chocolate Cheesecake, this hack might become the only way you'll want your cheesecake prepared at Texas Roadhouse.

Paremsan Garlic Rolls

Some restaurant chains are famous for the rolls customers receive before dinner, including Texas Roadhouse. Its fresh-baked rolls are prepared in batches throughout the day to ensure maximum freshness, and each basked is paired with a delicious honey cinnamon butter. But did you know you can customize your rolls to incorporate an entirely different flavor?

When you're sat at your table, ask your server if your rols can come with garlic lemon butter and parmesan cheese to create the ultimate Parmesan Garlic Rolls. As long as Grilled Shrimp appears on the menu, your Texas Roadhouse should have the garlic lemon butter in good supply. And with freshly grated parmesan cheese included in Caesar Salads, you have all of the fixings required to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse rolls.

Smothered Blossom With Jack Cheese

Sticking to vegetarian meals at Texas Roadhouse is tricky but not impossible. If a Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom sounds like too much, there are other ways to customize the popular appetizer that aren't listed on the regular menu. Over on TikTok, @kirkwoodtexasroadhouse filled its followers in on a secret menu item that involves a Smothered Cactus Blossom with Jack Cheese. Simply put, melted cheese makes just about any dish better.

Commenters were quick to chime in with other toppings that can be ordered on a Cactus Blossom, from green chiles to jalapeños. Inquire with your server about what toppings are available, and the Cactus Blossom will be elevated instantly. One commenter even mentioned "Loaded Blossom was something we pushed at my store," so the servers may already be in on the secret when it comes time to order.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids have plenty of entrées to choose from at Texas Roadhouse, including their own sirloin steak that fits perfectly with the steakhouse vibes. Surprisingly, however, one of the most popular kids' menu items is missing: a classic grilled cheese. Despite Texas Roadhouse having arguably one of the best kids' menus around, there is no grilled cheese in sight. Parents need not fret, however, as they can still make sure their kids are satisfied with their go-to order at restaurants.

In her roundup of secret menu items on TikTok, @pimpvanillaslim mentions that customers can order a grilled cheese as a secret item off the kids' menu, and the server should be able to ring it up. And if adults want the grilled cheese for themselves, they'll be happy to know that it's only $5.49. If you do not see grilled cheese listed on the menu at the nearest Texas Roadhouse location, ask the server if it's still available to order.

Chili Cheese Dog

Aside from steak dinners, Texas Roadhouse includes plenty of crowd-pleasers on its menu, including hamburgers and hot dogs. The All-Beef Hot Dogs actually appear on the kids menu, but you can upgrade these hot dogs in a similar fashion to the Chili Cheese Cactus Blossom previously mentioned.

Ask for your a Chili Cheese Dog, which involves topping the All-Beef Hot Dog with Texas Roadhouse's signature chili. Some Texas Roadhouse locations seem to be in on this not-so-secret trend, as one Colorado location shared on their Facebook Page several years ago.

Ice Cream

Life is too short to skip dessert, and Texas Roadhouse has some memorable fan favorites. The regular menu includes Granny's Apple Classic, Strawberry Cheesecake, and a Big' Ol Brownie. But as customers may notice, some of these desserts come topped with a scoop of ice cream. So, surely that means ice cream must be on the menu, right?

As it turns out, it doesn't appear on the regular menu—but that doesn't mean customers can't order it. Like the other items mentioned, ice cream is a secret menu item that a server should be able to ring up for anyone who asks. TikTok's @pimpvanillaslim filled viewers in on the fact that you can, in fact, order ice cream for dessert, and it's only $2.99. It's a good thing to keep in mind when a full dessert off the regular menu feels like a bit too much after a full steak dinner. That will surely be music to the ears of many diners who show up to Texas Roadhouse with a sweet tooth.

Steak Sliders

Some may consider this next one to be more of a menu "hack," since this is not necessarily an item that can be ordered off the menu. But there is a quick and easy way to turn any steak dish (or any protein dish, for that matter) into a bite-sized sandwich, and the secret is likely already at the table when dinner arrives.

Customers love the fresh-baked Roadhouse Rolls that come at the start of dinner, but make sure to leave some for when the main meal arrives. Many repeat customers have caught onto the fact that the rolls can be used as the perfect miniature buns to build a dream slider with whatever meat is ordered for dinner. It's another reason Texas Roadhouse's dinner rolls are an elite choice and among the best bread at any restaurant chain.