7 Texas Roadhouse Menu Items That Customers Say Are “The Best”

Diners share the Texas Roadhouse menu items they order on repeat for flavor, value, and comfort.

Texas Roadhouse is America’s favorite casual dining restaurant, with diners raving about the excellent quality and, above all, value for money on offer at the steakhouse chain. Even steak purists have to admit the restaurant gets it right when it comes to fantastic steak, sides, desserts, and drinks at prices that won’t break the bank, even for the whole family. So which menu items are always worth having? Here are seven Texas Roadhouse dishes diners say they order on repeat.

Blackened Salmon

Diners rave about the Blackened Salmon. “One of my favorites that isn’t as well known is blackened salmon. Especially with limes. Yum!” one fan said. “Yes I thought my daughter was crazy for ordering fish at a steak place but I tried it and it’s now my second favorite thing after the 8oz filet. If she’s with me we order one of each and split them,” another agreed.

Prime Rib

The Prime Rib is another menu item diners rave about. “Medium Rare Prime Rib with creamy horseradish House Salad (Ranch) Loaded French Fries,” one shared. “Medium rare prime rib, baked potato, green beans, and fried pickles,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

House Salad

Texas Roadhouse has a surprisingly popular House Salad, made with fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, eggs, and croutons. “I have an unhealthy love for their house salad and ranch!” one said. “Yes, I think they have the best side salad of any chain,” another agreed. A third said if they lived closer to one they’d probably get a house salad with ranch and a sweet potato daily.

Country Fried Chicken

The Country Fried Chicken is made with tender, white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, golden-fried and topped with your choice of gravy, and served with the choice of two sides. “Country fried chicken with the cream gravy, caesar salad and loaded baked potato is my go to order,” one diner shared.

Dallas Filet

The Dallas Filet is a lean, tender, melt-in-your-mouth steak. “I got the 8oz Filet, medium rare. Side of fries, house salad, and asked for the creamy horseradish and green peppercorn sauce on the side. The steak was excellent, tender, and seasoned to perfection,” one Redditor said, sharing a picture of their meal.

Freshly-Baked Rolls

The Texas Roadhouse freshly-baked rolls served with honey cinnamon butter are constantly raved about by diners. “Last time I think I ate more buns than my actual meal. They’re ridiculously good,” one fan said. “I love when they are like ‘do you want to take some home?’ Yes. Yes I do,” another commented.

Ft. Worth Ribeye

The classic Ft. Worth Ribeye and Bone-In Ribeyes are both outstanding. “I mean Texas roadhouse is always good,” one fan said. “I was there the other day and got a 28 oz ribeye that was delicious. My go-to there is the Porterhouse and they always do that justice.”