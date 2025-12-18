7 Texas Roadhouse Menu Items Fans Say Are the Best This December

Fans reveal the Texas Roadhouse menu items they keep ordering this December.

Texas Roadhouse has become one of the most popular chains in the country over the last few years for several reasons. One, the food is delicious. For two or three, diners report large portions and fair prices. However, some menu items are more delicious and offer better value than others. What should you order on your next visit? Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse menu items fans say they’re ordering this December.

Bone-In Ribeye Steak

The Bone-In Ribeye, a 20-ounce piece of “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor,” is a crowd pleaser. It is cooked to your preference, served with two sides, and is one of the most popular menu items. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another.

Prime Rib

Prime rib is “the hidden gem of Texas Roadhouse,” reveals one fan. “Great flavor, and it’s way more consistent than the steaks in terms of quality and doneness. I’ve been eating it for several years and it’s great. One of my favorite meals out from a chain.” Another recommends getting it with creamy horseradish, “and save one of those rolls for dessert and dip in that horseradish au jus,” they say. “It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever eaten. Perfect blend of savory and sweet.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili

Chili is another sneaky favorite at Texas Roadhouse. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” the same Redditor says. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” they continue, adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan. Additional secret menu item if you’re a freak, chili cheese cactus blossoms exist and it is exactly what it sounds like.”

Rolls with Cinnamon Butter

The Texas Roadhouse rolls are so delicious at the restaurants that some people make a special trip for them. “Don’t forget the cinnamon butter,” writes one. They are such a hit that you can also buy them in the freezer section of your local Walmart.

Steak Kebabs

The steak kebabs are the chef’s kiss, offering meat and veggies, a lot of bang for the buck, diners say. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.

Filet Medallions

In a Reddit thread, a Texas Roadhouse fan outlined the must-try items, and their top pick was the Filet Medallions, an order of three, 3-ounce medallions of filet, “which is a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet,” they write. The Medallions are served over rice and include two sides and a choice of sauce. “You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item,” they reveal.

Sidekick Add-Ons

Sidekick Add-Ons let you increase your protein intake at a low cost, and diners report they offer added value. Popular add-ons include four ribs, two chicken critters, and shrimp skewers. It’s “very uncommon” that add-ons get talked about, “but can be great if you’re thinking of splitting a meal or want to have just the right amount of leftovers to make everyone at the office jealous the next day,” says a Redditor. “Sidekicks are a smaller add on of other things and pretty much encompass everything on the menu. These can vary and some servers that haven’t been there that long might have to search for it to ring it up, but it exists I assure you.”