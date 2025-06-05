 Skip to content

Texas Roadhouse Is Opening 30 New Restaurants Across the US

The steakhouse chain just surpassed Olive Garden—and it's growing faster than ever.
June 5, 2025

Texas Roadhouse is having a moment. While other restaurants are struggling and closing up restaurants across the country, the Lone Star State inspired meatery is financially thriving. The steakhouse happens to be one of the fastest-growing chains in the world. This week, the chain made an exciting announcement, especially for those who have been dying for a location near them: They are planning to open several new spots across the country.

30 new locations of Texas Roadhouse and its sports bar, wing, steak, and pizza spinoff, Bubba’s 33, across 17 states, are set to open this year. They have already opened 12 new Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations this year in states such as Texas and Kentucky,

Here are the openings so far:

Arizona:  Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Tempe

Florida: Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Champions Gate and Trinity

Georgia: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Warner Robins

Illinois: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Gurnee

Kentucky: Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Fern Creek

Louisiana: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Ruston

Texas: Bubba’s 33 restaurant in College Station, Texas Roadhouse’s in Eagle Pass, Kyle, and Texas City

Virginia: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Waynesboro

Here are the restaurants that will open in 2025:

Alabama: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Athens

Arizona: Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Yuma and Texas Roadhouse in Tempe

Florida: Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Champions Gate, Trinity, and Kissimmee

Georgia: Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Warner Robins and Kingsland

Illinois: Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Gurnee and Mattoon

Indiana: Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Fort Wayne

Kentucky: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Fern Creek

Louisiana: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Ruston

Michigan: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Battle Creek

Missouri: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Branson

New Jersey: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Marlton

New Mexico: Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Albuquerque and Texas Roadhouse in Santa Fe

North Carolina: Bubba’s 33 restaurant in Jacksonville

Ohio: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in North Olmsted

Texas: Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Kyle, Eagle Pass, Texas City, College Station, Avondale, Magnolia, New Braunfels, and Leander

Tennessee: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Antioch

Virginia: Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Waynesboro

Earlier this year Texas Roadhouse surpassed Olive Garden for the first time, according to data released by Technomic. They noted that it experienced rapid growth over the past few years and surging sales, which helped it nab the top spot.

According to the data, Texas Roadhouse’s U.S. systemwide sales increased 14.7% in 2024 to $5.5 billion. It opened 26 new locations, a 4.1% change. Olive Garden only experienced a 0.8% growth in sales in 2024, to $5.2 billion. It opened 15 new restaurants, bringing its total footprint to 923, an increase of 1.7%.

