The 7 Best Jarred Pasta Sauces, Ranked

Jarred pasta sauce doesn’t have the best reputation. It’s often too sweet, too salty, or just plain flat. There’s no question that anything homemade is the best, but for those who don’t have the time or energy to whip something from scratch, the grocery aisle is full of options. But with a plethora of choices it’s hard to know what should stay on the shelf and what’s worthy of pantry space.

While some sauces are filled with junk ingredients and are nearly inedible, other store-bought sauces are surprisingly close to homemade with rich flavor and real ingredients that you can enjoy guilt-free. To find the best of the best, we dug into recent shopper reviews that reveal which ones stand out for their delicious flavor and freshness.

Here are the top jarred pasta sauces that don’t taste processed—ranked from really good to can’t-believe-it’s-store-bought.

Lucini Rustic Organic Tomato Basil

Nutrition : per serving ½

Calories : 80

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 650mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 1g

Lucini is known for its extra virgin olive oil—and it shows in this sauce. Lucini Rustic Organic Tomato Basil has just a few ingredients and no artificial sweetness. Plus, it’s also Non-GMO and made in Italy.

It’s rated 4.5 on Amazon and while customers love the flavor and high quality, may consider it too pricey.

The latest reviewer wrote, “Just the right amount of spice! We have been using this sauce for years. Our very favorite! But it has changed recently though…it is now sold in a new fancier jar that holds less sauce! We dress up the sauce with sliced green olives and Calabrese sausage! We use whole wheat spaghetti pasta to complete the dish! !”

Another shared, “I liked this sauce but won’t buy it again because it is just too expensive.”

Victoria White Linen Marinara

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 70

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium :420 mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 2g

Victoria’s White Linen label is a cult favorite at Costco and Whole Foods. It’s made in small batches with zero added sugar and tastes like it came from a stovetop, not a factory.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This is great when making lasagna. I used to cook my own sauce for hours,” one Costco shopper said.

Another wrote, “Best sauce ! Like homemade! My family loves it so much.”

Bertolli d’Italia Marinara

​​

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 120

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 500mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 2g

Bertolli’s “d’Italia” line gets a major upgrade from their standard sauces. The ingredients are simple and Italian-sourced, with olive oil and tomatoes leading the way. It’s a smoother sauce, but it avoids the overly processed texture of some mainstream brands.

It’s rated 4.7 at Target and shoppers praise its homemade taste.

The latest reviewer wrote, “This sauce has a bold and authentic flavor. It is a family favorite. When I don’t have time to make sauce from scratch this is my new go to sauce.”

Another shopper agreed and wrote, “This pasta sauce tastes fresh and homemade. Highly recommend.”

Carbone Marinara Sauce

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 410mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 1g

Shoppers are loyal to Carbone Marinara Sauce—and for good reason. It has a restaurant quality taste that stands out, it’s plant-based and made with limited wholesome ingredients.

It’s rated 4.7 at Target and shoppers are raving about it.

One shopper shared, “Fantastic, delicious pasta sauce! Tastes homemade!”

Another customer wrote, “Hands down, this is the best pasta sauce I have ever had. I could drink a jar of it, no but seriously it is amazing! Give it a try!”

Mezzetta Marinara Sauce, Original

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 520mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 2g

Mezzetta’s take on a rustic marinara is surprisingly balanced—no harsh acidity, and no fake sweetness. It’s simmered with hand-selected tomatoes and gets bonus points for being Non-GMO.

It’s rated 4.7 on Amazon and a shopper wrote, “This sauce is one of the best quality jar sauces I have ever tasted, you can’t even tell it’s jar sauce to be honest, it taste so good you wouldn’t even be able to tell it was jar sauce, it has the same taste as homemade sauce.”

Another customer simply wrote, “Tastes homemade. Very good.”

Michael’s of Brooklyn Home Style Gravy

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 45

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 1g

If you’re looking for something closer to Sunday dinner at a New York Italian kitchen, Michael’s of Brooklyn Home Style Gravy delivers. It’s made with fresh ingredients, has no added sugar and customers love it.

It’s rated 4.7 on Amazon and one shopper wrote, “Whenever I buy pasta sauce from a store, I usually find the need to doctor it up. But as soon as I opened the jar to this ‘Home Style Gravy’ I knew it was not going to need anything else from me. It is superb – intensely flavored and balanced, with not even a hint of watery dilution. I may go as far as to say it’s the best pasta sauce I’ve ever had – whether it’s my own or a store bought variety. Note that I don’t feel the same way about the other varieties in this line.”

Rao’s Homemade Marinara

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g

Sodium : 420mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 2g

The No. 1 best jarred pasta sauce that people love is Rao’s. It’s the gold standard for a reason. Rao’s consistently tops taste tests, and shoppers rave about the fresh, clean flavor. Made with whole peeled tomatoes, olive oil, onions, garlic, basil, and oregano—and that’s basically it—there’s no sugar or additives to muddy the taste.

It even made the top pick for Food Network’s best jarred pasta sauce for 2025.

Rao’s is rated 4.8 at Target with over 3,200 reviews.

One shopper wrote, “I have tried so many pasta sauces and THIS is the best. It has the best flavor, not too salty or artificial tasting. It is perfect to throw in a lasagna or pasta bake!”

Another Target customer shared, “Rao’s is hands-down the best jarred pasta sauce out there. It’s the only one I’ll use — nothing else compares. It tastes fresh, rich, and homemade, like something you’d get at a real Italian restaurant. The flavor is perfectly balanced: not too sweet, not too acidic, and it clings to pasta beautifully. Whether I’m making a quick weeknight dinner or cooking for friends, Rao’s never disappoints. Totally worth the price.”