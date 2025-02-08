This Simple McDonald's Nugget Tip Is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons

In 1983 — over 40 years ago — McDonald's added Chicken McNuggets to the menu. The dippable chicken chunks were a quick hit and have been an international bestseller ever since. While the recipe has been tweaked in the decades since, including the fast food brand removing artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors and also briefly offering a hot version in 2020, McNuggets are still pretty old school. However, TikTokkers claim to have found a game-changing hack for creating the most delicious version of Chicken McNuggets ever — and it won't cost you an extra dime.

The hack is quite simple. TikTokers, including BowlbieX, are going viral with a simple tip that adds flavor to your McNugget and avoids a potential dipping dilemma. You may be driving or sitting at a table. Regardless, having to dip every nugget in a sauce container is a pain. It can also get frustrating when only a little sauce is left, hiding in the corner or crevice of the package.

Enter the hack: When you order your Chicken McNuggets and favorite sauce, immediately open the sauce container and dump it in the little box the nuggets come in. Then, close the lid back up and shake it until the nuggets are coated in the sauce of your choice.

Elliot of Call Me Belly took the hack further in a viral TikTok video. "Let me show you how I make my saucy chicken pickle McNuggets," he says, taking a container of Buffalo and Ranch dipping sauces and a side of pickles, "sometimes they don't even charge you for it," he says, shaking the carton. "This is almost going to taste like a fried chicken sandwich with pickles," he adds. He notes that you can modify the concoction with the sauces of your choice. "Mmm looks bomb! I'm gonna have to try it but with Buffalo and sweet/sour," committed one TikTokker. "This sounds bangin," added another.

Obviously, this hack works with any other chicken nuggets including Wendy's, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A. You can also use whatever condiments you have on hand at home.

Eat This, Not That recently put Mickey D's Chicken McNuggets to the test, comparing them with other fast food joints. Reviewer Amanda Mactas ranked them third overall. "These nuggets are crispy on the outside and both juicy and tender on the inside. The exterior gives just the right amount of crispness without being too bready or overwhelming. Plus, I love that these don't taste overly salted. Do these taste particularly chicken-y? No. But those classic flavors of childhood really make me enjoy them," she wrote in her review.