Tombstone Unveils Its First-Ever French Fry Style Crust Pizza

Tombstone just released two unique new products that truly combine the best of both worlds: French fries and pizza! The new French Fry Style Crust Pizza is made with a crispy gluten-free potato-based crust, baked to crispy perfection, and available in two new flavors: Loaded Bacon Cheddar, and Chili Cheese. The Bacon Cheddar contains a delicious cheddar cheese sauce covered with a mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend, topped with bacon and pork belly. The Chili Cheese is loaded with hamburger chili cheese sauce, also topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, plus red onion and parsley.

I tried both pizzas early (it’s a tough job, let me tell you) and loved the consistency of the crust—you can really taste the crispy potato, and I’m incredibly impressed not only that Tombstone used pork belly as a topping, but knocked it out of the park. The gooey cheese sauce on the pizza is next level, as is the red onion on the Chili Cheese. Cheddar blends are definitely the pizza cheese du jour right now and I’m here for it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Most Overpriced Pizza Chains in America

“We wear our born-in-a-bar heritage with pride–it’s not just where we started, it’s who we are,” said Terry Klein, Brand Manager for Tombstone. “Our fans aren’t asking for ordinary, and we’re not here to play it safe. This new crust is a bold spinon two iconic bar foods–pizza and fries–fueled by what we’re hearing from fans and what’s trending in culture. It’s unexpected and unmistakably Tombstone.”

The new Tombstone French Fry Style Crust Pizza is rolling out at Walmart and other select retailers this July, for an MSRP of $6.49 (prices may vary by store and region). In the meantime, there are plenty of Tombstone pizzas to choose from while you wait. The brand gets universal approval on special media from fans who appreciate the taste, quality, and exceptional value for money. “Tombstone is my go-to frozen pizza. Still under $5 and this week on sale for $4. I usually doctor it up a bit with onions, black olives and/or green peppers and some dashes of Texas Pete. For me the sauce is the best part – it’s not sweet like a lot of them are,” one Redditor shared.

Other shoppers are gravitating back towards the brand for nostalgia reasons, and pleasantly surprised to find it tastes as good as they remember from childhood. “Nostalgia factor may have something to do with it but everything from the pepperoni and especially the sauce is without fault taste-wise. An excellent pizza ready in 17 minutes or less,” one fan said. “My favorite frozen pizza going back decades – and for one of the reasons you mentioned: the sauce. Best tasting sauce of them all. These are always in my freezer. Good base for doctoring up with your favorite other toppings, too,” another agreed.

Based on these comments alone the new French Fry crust is sure to be a big hit—and for that price point, you really can’t go wrong.