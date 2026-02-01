5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Towering Club Sandwiches

Diners share the chain restaurants serving towering triple-decker club sandwiches.

A club sandwich should be big to start with: Three slices of toasted bread packed with deli meat like ham/chicken/turkey, and bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and so on, is the typical foundation for a decent club sandwich. But what about when you want to go for extra ingredients like avocado or even double the meat? There are several chains where this fan-favorite menu item is so big it will satisfy even the hungriest diner. Here are five chain restaurants known for absolutely huge triple decker club sandwiches.

First Watch

If you’re lucky enough to live near a First Watch, check out the Monterey Club: This triple decker sandwich is made with turkey, bacon, avocado, organic mixed greens, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese and mayo on sourdough, served with salad or soup. The BLTE is also outstanding, containing classic BLT ingredients plus two over-hard cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack and mayo on artisan whole grain.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Club sandwich at The Cheesecake Factory is as generous as every other menu item, made with freshly roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on white toast and served with fries. Diners also love the Grilled Chicken and Avocado Club, made from grilled chicken breast with avocado, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss, and herb mayonnaise.

BJ’S Restaurant and Brewhousee

BJ’S Restaurant and Brewhouse has a hearty and delicious California Chicken Club Sandwich on the menu. “A sandwich is only as good as its bread, so we use toasted sourdough to put you in mind of the finest delis and sandwich joints,” the chain says. “Instead of mere lunch meat or shredded chicken, we use thick slices of seasoned, grilled chicken for a succulent, savory bite. Then, we pack on the flavor with applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, melty swiss cheese, crisp green lettuce, ripe tomatoes and a roasted garlic aioli.”

Brent’s Deli

The Brent’s Special Club at Brent’s Deli is packed with turkey, avocado, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Thousand Island dressing, and mayonnaise. “I love the club sandwich and when we went around the holidays, I got a turkey dinner that was amazing and the turkey was really tender,” one diner shared.

Snuffer’s

The Triple Decker Club Sandwich at Snuffer's is a showstopper of a sandwich: This club is made with baked ham, smoked turkey, applewood bacon strips, American and Swiss cheese, romaine, tomatoes, and mayonnaise, served on delicious sourdough bread. Diners also love the California Chicken Club. "The California chicken club was grrrreeat! I loved how the ingredients were portioned through out the sandwich, with fresh avocado, soft bun, crispy bacon, fresh veggies, and cheesy with juicy grilled chicken breast. Nothing but goodness," one fan raved.