These chain restaurants serve massive sandwiches so big you’ll need two hands and a plate to finish.

Have you ever been so hungry that only a sandwich that requires two hands and a plate seems big enough? I have. Luckily, there are a few sandwich and sub chains that fill this requirement. While not all of their offerings are on the larger-than-life scale, you can find a sandwich or two that fit the bill. Where should you get a sandwich when you are starving? Here are 6 chain restaurants where the sandwiches need two hands and a plate.

Capriotti’s

Capritotti’s prides itself on making big sandwiches. The Bobbie is one of the biggest and most popular, which is basically Thanksgiving in a sub roll, and is stacked with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. Capriotti’s Steak & Cheese is also “very good,” according to diners across the country. There is the Classic Cheesesteak with grilled steak, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions, or the upgraded American Wagyu Cheesesteak made with 100% American Wagyu Prime Grade Beef from Snake River Farms, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions.

Which Wich

Which Wich stacks sandwiches and subs high with decadent toppings so they require two-hand eating. Their classic Italian, The Grinder, is loaded with Salami, Pepperoni & Capicola. According to diners, the sandwiches are delicious and some have a kick. “I just had it for the first and last time. I didn’t expect it to be this spicy hot,” one Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs, known for steaming hot sandwiches, are “slept on” according to fans. The chain offers a loaded steak and cheese sub piled high withsauteed steak, caramelized onions, bell peppers, melted provolone, and all the fixings. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Jersey Mike’s

I’ve never left Jersey Mike’s hungry. Known for overfilled subs, diners maintain they are not only big but the best of the chains, “and it’s not even close,” one diner says. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. One Redditor notes that it’s “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” One of the biggest is Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, which features slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese. The Angus roast beef is also popular, “cooked and sliced daily, right in the store and in front of customers.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly takes sandwiches seriously, loading them up with meat. The Angus roast beef is popular with diners. “Worked at potbelly for almost three years and the roast beef is my favorite,” a former employee shared on Reddit. “Hadn’t had this in about 4 years and it was sooooo good,” another added. The Italian sub is also “stacked with preassigned meats” and cheese, including salami, old world capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, and provolone, our review Megan Hageman notes.

Jimmy John’s

The Jimmy John’s J.J. Gargantuan is legendary for being one of the most large-and-in-charge sandwiches. It is stuffed with salami, capocollo, turkey, roast beef, and ham, along with provolone cheese, and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato, Hellmann’s mayo, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil. It’s “big enough to feed the hungriest of humans” and boasts 78 grams of protein.