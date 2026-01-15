5 Trader Joe’s Fan-Favorite Items Just Quietly Brought Back

Shoppers are spotting beloved Trader Joe’s items back on shelves for a limited time.

Trader Joe’s knows how to keep shoppers on their toes, based on the frequency with which the chain removes items from shelves and, just as abruptly, brings them back. These seasonal items are raved about by shoppers who wait all year for their favorite items to return, then stock up on as much as they can before the inevitable disappearing happens again. So what should customers keep an eye out for on their next shopping trip? Here are five Trader Joe’s fan-favorite items back in stock (for now).

English Toffee Ice Cream

Trader Joe's English Toffee Ice Cream is back on shelves for a limited time only.

Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes

Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes are back in some Trader Joe’s stores right now. “OMGosh, I just bought some today and I too am going tomorrow morning to hopefully find more! SO GOOD! I cooked mine in my oven at 350 for 8 minutes. I hate microwave food and I do not have an air fryer (the only 2 cooking suggestions on the back of pkg). Amazing. So good,” one shopper raved.

French Onion Popcorn

The fan-favorite French Onion Popcorn is back for a limited time, much to the delight of Trader Joe’s fans. “It’s so good, I’m seriously debating picking up like 20 bags so I don’t have to wait until next winter to get my hands on it again. It just has this really rich, savory flavor, almost like gravy – but the popcorn is so light that as a snack it doesn’t weigh you down. I’m in love,” one said.

Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

Trader Joe brought back the Chicken & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich for a few months, and shoppers are thrilled. “I’ve never seen this before, so I grabbed one today for lunch. Omg, it is the best store-bought sandwich I’ve ever had. I LOVE the bread (cranberry seeded wheat bread). Do they sell the bread alone? If so, I’m going to need to go back,” one shopper said.

Dusty Blue Large Insulated Bag

Trader Joe’s just launched their Large Insulated Bag in a Dusty Blue color and shoppers are obsessed. “Of course, these Bags are much more than just an aesthetic accessory,” the chain says. “Dimensionally, they’re a foot-and-a-half wide and a little more than a foot deep, with the capacity for about eight gallons of groceries. The padded insides and zippered lid of this reusable shopping Bag will help keep cold any frozen pizzas, ice creams, cheeses, dips, chilled produce, and more, as you traverse from our refrigerators to yours.”