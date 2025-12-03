5 Trader Joe’s Items Shoppers Say Are Better Than Name Brand

Shoppers say these Trader Joe’s favorites beat name brands in flavor and value.

Trader Joe’s has a loyal following of people coming in for specialty items. They’ve leaned into their unique groceries and their versions of popular items (with their spin on it, of course). Even certain produce available there is unique, like the gooseberries you don’t see in many other places. If you’re new to Trader Joe’s, here are some of the items that shoppers say are better than the namebrand version.

Organic Spicy Honey Sauce

For a sweet and spicy kick to your sandwiches or pizza, try the Organic Spicy Honey Sauce. “Their hot honey… I got a packet of mike’s hot honey in a hello fresh box and it had no heat to it,” a fan admitted. “It was honestly just honey not sure if it was because it was old or what but Trader Joe’s hot honey [definitely] has a kick and is soooo much better.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Almond or Cookie Butter

Skip the peanut butter this week and try the “almond butter.” A Trader Joe’s fan suggests giving their famous Creamy Almond Butter (Salted) a try for something different. “Way cheaper and for better ingredients.” Another fan of the grocery chain stands behind the “[Speculoos] Cookie Butter. Better than Biscoff IMHO [in my honest opinion].”

Mac & Cheese

Skip the Kraft Mac & Cheese and give the Trader Joe’s Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese a try. “The boxed Mac n cheese. So cheesey,” a fan said. “I remove a small handful of the noodles because it’s too [many] noodles to sauce imo and do 2tbsp butter and replace half the milk with half n half otherwise the cheese sauce tends to dry out faster. That’s how I cook all boxed Mac n cheese and TJs is by far the best and also one of the cheapest.”

Salad Kits

Fans rave about the Trader Joe’s Salad Kits. “Those salad kits, with a bag of arugula or spinach, is my go-to for potlucks. I just grab a bowl and tongs from home, stop by and pick a “lunch salad” and bag of greens, and freshly toss it all together before walking into a party,” one user said. “Makes a good size salad with a good amount of fun toppings and plenty of dressing. And with so many options, I never bring the same salad twice!”

Quinoa Stuffed Dolmas

Trader Joe’s has no shortage of dips and apps to snack on or bring to parties. “I love the grape leaves! Also the romesco dip in the refrigerated section is amazing,” one user said about Trader Joe’s. The Quinoa Stuffed Dolmas are dressed in oil, flavorful, and taste like restaurant quality dolmas.