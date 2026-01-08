Trader Joe’s fans are buzzing about these new January grocery arrivals for 2026.

There is some good and bad news for Trader Joe’s shoppers. The bad? All your favorite Christmas and holiday food and beverages are gone for the season. But the good? They are being replaced with delicious new options that will get you excited for the new year. What should you try at the store in 2026? Here are the 7 best new grocery arrivals at Trader Joe’s this January.

New Bobos Oat Bite Dupes

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared several new items. “Soooo excited for these new items especially the raspberry oat bites… these look like bobos dupes 👏,” they wrote. “The raspberry oat bites are good!!! I just got them yesterday,” a shopper confirmed. “Tried the PB&J oat bites and I liked them. Went back today and bought the raspberry ones,” another added.

Porridge Bread

Over in the bread aisle, the new Porridge Bread is getting a lot of attention. “The porridge bread will be good for French toast!” one shopper commented. “The porridge bread, I’m here for it,” a second said. “The porridge bread sounds very yummy and interesting!” a third chimed in.

Organic Peeled Ginger

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared another new items roundup, which included Organic Peeled Ginger in the produce section. “New new products at Trader Joe’s! The ginger would come in handy for soups and stir fry recipes! My daughter likes making fresh ginger yogurt too!” they wrote. “The peeled ginger omg so happy about that!!!”

Bird’s Eye Chile Hot Sauce

There is also a new sauce that Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about in the same post that will add a kick to your food. “Obsessed over the bird’s eye chile hot sauce!!” a shopper commented.

Kouign Amann

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about Kouign Amann. “These Kouign Amann is on repeat 🔁 at our house and it’s such a great deal! $5.49 for 4! Just proof them overnight and bake in the morning.. swipe left to hear the buttery crispy layers,” they wrote. “They are so good. Just make sure you allow enough time to rise. The more time to rise, the better they come out,” a shopper commented. “They’re good! Easy to make in the airfryer too. I appreciate that they aren’t so sweet,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Roasted Garlic Chicken Sausage

A popular chicken sausage is back, and shoppers are excited. The Roasted Garlic Chicken Sausage is selling for $4.29. “New new items spotted by @tjstipsdallas 📸 and me 📸 yesterday!! I love adding these sausages to pasta or an omelette!” Trader Joe’s Obsessed wrote. “Love that chicken sausage,” a shopper wrote. “omg the roasted garlic chicken sausages are back,” another added.

And, Their Own Probiotic Sodas

And, Trader Joe’s just launched its own line of prebiotic soda in flavors like Strawberry Vanilla and Cherry Cola. “Can’t wait to try the sodas,” one shopper commented. “I’m glad to see they have some fiber! Reason I buy oli pop over poppi!” another added.