7 Trader Joe’s Groceries That Can Help Shrink Belly Fat

Belly fat is often the first place to gain weight and it can be challenging to lose because so many factors contribute to an expanding waistline such as stress, hormonal changes, age, lifestyle factors and more. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to lose. So if you want to slim your midsection, but not overhaul your entire diet, adding healthy items can help and Trader Joe’s has you covered.

From high-protein snacks to fiber-rich staples, incorporating the following items can help reduce belly fat, but of course nothing is guaranteed, says Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, LD, Charleston-based registered dietitian.

“Losing weight involves a holistic approach that includes physical activity and eating a balanced and healthy diet”, she explained. “But including these foods in a nutrient-dense weight management-supporting diet may help people see the results they want to see.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Açaí Purée Packets

Nutrition : per serving 1 packet

Calories : 80

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 35mg

Carbs : 4g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : <1g

Açaí bowls are a nutritious way to start off the morning, but chances are your local juice bar charges a pricey amount. That’s where Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Açaí Purée Packets. Save money and make your own at home.

“Packed with antioxidants, açaí can help reduce inflammation and combat oxidative stress in the body,” says Manaker. “Its nutrient profile supports a healthy metabolism, making it easier for the body to burn fat effectively. Additionally, the natural compounds in açaí can help regulate blood sugar levels, reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks.”

Trader Joe’s Organic Baby Spinach

Nutrition : per serving 2 cups

Calories : 20

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 65mg

Carbs :3 g (Fiber:2 g , Sugar:0 g)

Protein : 2g

Whether you love it raw as a salad base, steamed or sauteed as a side dish, Trader Joe’s Organic Baby Spinach is healthy and good for aiding in weight loss goals.

“Spinach is low in calories yet high in fiber, making it an excellent food for controlling hunger and supporting weight loss,” says Manaker. “It’s packed with key nutrients and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and promote overall body health. The fiber content aids digestion and ensures you feel full longer, preventing overeating.”

Trader Joe’s Steamed Lentils

Nutrition : per serving ½ cup

Calories : 120

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: g)

Protein : 10g

Lentils are a delicious and versatile food that can be enjoyed in salads, as a base for bowls, soups or made into veggie burgers and more. And they’re good for helping get rid of belly fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein, essential for building lean muscle, which increases fat-burning potential,” says Manaker. “High in fiber, they help regulate digestion, prevent constipation, and keep you feeling satisfied. Their low glycemic index assists in stabilizing blood sugar levels, potentially helping reduce fat storage around the belly.

Trader Joe’s Sprouted Wheat Sourdough Bread

Nutrition : per serving 1 slice

Calories : 90

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 14g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 7g

Trader Joe’s Sprouted Wheat Sourdough Bread is perfect for avocado toast or grilled cheese, but can be tough to find in stock at times. Nevertheless, it’s tasty and Manaker recommends it.

“Made from sprouted grains, this bread boasts more nutrients and a lower glycemic index compared to regular bread. The fiber content helps keep you full while promoting healthy digestion. With less sugar and more whole grain goodness, sprouted wheat bread is a smart choice for weight management.

Trader Joe’s Organic Riced Cauliflower

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup 113 grams

Calories : 27

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 27 mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 3g

Trader Joe’s Organic Riced Cauliflower has been around before the low-carb craze became a trend and to use in burritos, salads, bowls and anything else that sounds appealing.

“As a low-carb alternative to rice, riced cauliflower is a fantastic way to lower calorie consumption,” Manaker says. “Its high fiber content aids digestion and keeps you full for longer, potentially reducing the urge to overeat.”

She explains, “Additionally, cauliflower is packed with vitamins and antioxidants that promote overall health while supporting weight loss. This can also be added to smoothies for extra fiber and antioxidants, and it supports liver health too!”

Trader Joe’s Garlic and Onion Pistachios

Nutrition : per serving ¼ cup

Calories : 170

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 9g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 6g

Eating a handful of nuts like Trader Joe’s Garlic and Onion Pistachios is another healthy choice to help reduce belly fat.

“One study published in Nutrients showed that when people with at least one risk factor for metabolic syndrome snacked on tree nuts (like pistachios) instead of typical carbohydrate-heavy snacks (like chips or cookies) for 16 weeks, improvements in measures of visceral fat were observed,” says Manaker.

GT’s SYNERGY Kombucha – Strawberry Lemonade

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 60

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium :10 mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 16g)

Protein : 0g

It’s not always in stock at Trader Joe’s, but GT’s SYNERGY Kombucha – Strawberry Lemonade is recommended for battling belly fat.

“GT’s SYNERGY kombucha is a natural source of probiotics that support gut health,” says Manaker. “In fact, one serving of this kombucha provides a whopping 9 billion probiotics. Data shows that probiotics may help reduce body weight, body mass index (BMI), and waist size in many cases. They also seemed to lower overall body fat and improve other health markers, among certain populations.”

She adds, “This kombucha provides diverse strains of probiotics, it is 100% raw, and it is fully fermented for 30 days. It’s also made with real tea, which has been linked to weight loss support in its own rite. The acetic acid present may also help support healthy blood sugars.”