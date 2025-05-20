One of my favorite things to do when shopping at Trader Joe’s? Discovering all the new products. The store frequently infuses new life into the aisle, introducing new items and bringing back seasonal favorites. As the temperature heats up, my local store has become infused with new items, ranging from fruity spreads and refreshing drinks to sweet treats and savory eats. Here are 7 Trader Joe’s items shoppers are calling “hidden summer gems.”

Organic Guava Fruit Spread

During my weekly shopping trip to Trader Joe’s, the checkout guy told me about the Organic Guava Fruit Spread, one of the hottest new products right now. “It’s selling like crazy,” he said about the spread, which Trader Joe’s Treasure Hunt described as “tropical, tart and tangy spread made with fresh pink guavas, cane sugar, and pectin” People are using it to upgrade their PB&J, as an accoutrement on a charcuterie board, or simply eating it in spoonfuls because it is that darn good.

Trader Joe’s Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

Searching for a refreshing drink? Trader Joe’s Sparkling Matcha Lemonade is a “new favorite summer sip,” according to Trader Joe’s List. “I tried the new Trader Joe’s Sparkling Matcha Lemonade and I’m a fan! It’s the perfect combo of sweet, citrusy lemonade with a hint of earthy matcha—all tied together with a refreshing sparkle. Super light, super crisp, and just what I want on a warm day!” she writes in a review. “Perfect chilled or over ice, and I can totally see this becoming my go-to drink for picnics, pool days, or just a little afternoon pick-me-up.”

Fresh Blooms Ultra Moisturizimg Hand Cream

“Trader Joe’s always delivers on their hand creams,” according to Trader Joe’s List, who recently shared a clip of the brand new Fresh Blooms Ultra Moisturizimg Hand Cream, $4.99 at your local store. It “has a beautiful floral and fresh scent. Perfect for Spring and heading into summer! You’ll want to be using this daily,” they write.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos

Craving some Mexican food? Shoppers are going wild over the Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos, which are “delish,” according to Trader Joe’s List. “These golden, crunchy tacos are packed with seasoned mashed potatoes and mild poblano peppers, and they seriously deliver on flavor and texture. I popped them in the air fryer and dipped them in TJ’s Guacasalsa—chef’s kiss. They make a super easy lunch or app, especially when paired with something creamy, cool, or spicy. If you love taqueria-style tacos dorados, these are 100% worth trying.”

Meatball Calzone

Instead of going out for an Italian dinner, bring home the new Meatball Calzone at Trader Joe’s. “Yummy,” commented one of Trader Joe’s Obsessed followers. “ON MY WAY,” added another.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pies

Also new at Trader Joe’s are these “teeny tiny” Strawberry Rhubarb Pies. “These went right in my cart,” Trader Joe’s and Target Finds shared in a recent post. “So yummy 😍not too sweet,” Trader Joe’s Obsessed commented. Each box comes with four miniature pies “with strawberry and rhubarb filling and topped with a sprinkle of sugar” and cost $5.49 per box.

Sour Strawberry Candy Belts

I, like other Trader Joe’s fans, love the candy selection. One of the newest sugary items? Sour Strawberry Candy Belts! “These are so good,” commented Trader Joe’s and Target Finds. “Lovvvve them so much!!” added a follower. “These were 🔥🔥. Definitely a hit!” added another. The 10-ounce box is $3.49.