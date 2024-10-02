I Tried 15 Trader Joe's Fall Items & the Best Was Deliciously Unique

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe's is extremely popular for some very good reasons. Besides carrying affordably-priced products, the grocery store chain is famous for covering all bases. Whether you need to pick up appetizers for a party you're throwing, ingredients to bake a cake from scratch, or prepared meals to make your life easier, you better believe Trader Joe's has it all.

The store also doesn't disappoint when it comes to seasonal products. While Starbucks has its iconic pumpkin spice coffees (and a whole list of other fall-themed drinks) and Krispy Kreme recently added pumpkin spice and spiced apple donuts back to its menu, Trader Joe's consistently goes above and beyond. Case in point: Now with the fall season in full swing, TJ's is packed with food (and home goods) options that scream autumn. I'm talking breakfast, lunch, dinner, drink, snack, and dessert choices that you'll definitely want to try if you're a fan of fall flavors, like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and apple.

There are tons of seasonal items on its shelves right now, so to help you narrow down which ones are worth a try, I tasted 15 of them. From pumpkin tortilla chips and apple cinnamon Greek yogurt to butternut squash mac and cheese bites to cinnamon-dusted cheese, here's what I thought, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the overall best.

Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

Although this oat milk made with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice screams fall, it falls short in flavor and texture. I dropped $2.99 on a pumpkin-flavored oat milk that's a bit too strong alone or poured in a bowl of cereal but might work better in iced or hot coffee.

The look: Shockingly orange. I was expecting more of a subdued, toned-down, slightly pale orange tinge, but instead, its color was bright. The container was slim and sturdy and easily fit in my fridge. It also had a twist cap, which made storage easier.

The taste: This tasted like fall in a bottle and was much less sweet than I expected. The pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice were easily detectable and didn't get lost in the mix. Its texture was thicker and creamier than I anticipated and reminded me of eggnog, which I didn't find too pleasant. Because of its strong flavor and heavy mouthfeel, I think this oat milk would work better as an addition to iced coffee as opposed to drinking it alone or enjoying it in a bowl of cereal, which I tried and didn't like.

Pumpkin O's Cereal

Nutrition : (Per 1 ⅓ Cup Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Crafted with whole-grain brown rice, whole-grain oats, sweetened cane sugar, brown cane sugar, and real pumpkin, this spiced cereal is a fall version of the brand's Cheerios-inspired cereal, Joe's O's. Although this cereal has a great crunch, I found it to be a touch too sweet. I spent $2.99 on this breakfast dish that works better in a cup of plain Greek yogurt than it does in a bowl of milk.

The look: These O's were larger and rounder than Cheerios, with a light, airy feel and a slightly sugary coating visible to the naked eye. The cereal box also seemed bigger than other cereal boxes I see on grocery store shelves.

The taste: If you're a fan of sugary breakfast cereals, you'll enjoy this one. However, this might not be for you if you want something to munch on in the morning that doesn't have a strong, sugary punch. This cereal has a nice pumpkin spice flavor, but the sweetness overpowers any warm, earthy pumpkin notes. I would mix these into a cup of plain tart Greek yogurt to calm down its over-the-top saccharine flavor. I also tried it with Trader Joe's pumpkin oat milk, and it wasn't that good.

Pumpkin Cranberry Crisps

Nutrition : (Per 11 Crackers)

Calories : 80

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

I religiously buy the fig and olive chips, so I was excited to see that Trader Joe's also has this fall-inspired option made with pumpkin, cranberry, and a combination of Thanksgiving-adjacent herbs and spices, including thyme, nutmeg, and rosemary. I paid $3.99 for these crackers that tasted better when topped with cheese.

The look: These crackers reminded me of mini pieces of toast—they were small and square with slightly thicker edges. Like the fig and olive variation, these looked thin and crispy and had a good amount of crunchiness. However, unlike the fig and olive ones, these had a slight orange shade and were dotted with dried cranberries.

The taste: Just okay alone, great when topped with cheese. I was blown away when I stacked mine with Trader Joe's cinnamon-dusted Toscano cheese (more on this later). The cracker's flavors and textures paired wonderfully with the creamy, slightly salty accouterment. However, these crackers didn't do it for me when I ate one by itself—I found the rosemary too overpowering, leaving a lingering earthy aftertaste. There also weren't enough cranberries, so not every chip had them. These would be great for a holiday spread, but make sure you serve them with cheese, jams, and dips for a more balanced flavor.

Pumpkin Blondie Brownies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Brownie)

Calories : 110

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber 0 g, Sugar 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you have a Halloween party coming up but don't feel like spending time in the kitchen whipping up a dessert from scratch, peruse one of Trader Joe's dessert aisles for some ideas. There, you'll find the brand's limited-time Pumpkin Blondie Brownies, which is basically autumn in a bite-sized square. However, although this $4.99 treat is tasty, its texture reads more like a cake than a brownie.

The look: These brownies came in a slim transparent plastic case. Square in shape, they had a dark orangey-brown hue with a drizzle of white icing on top. They looked moist and not at all crumbly, with visible pieces of chopped pecans and white chocolate chips mixed throughout.

The taste: Pretty good. This dessert packed a punch and was filled with a strong pumpkin spice flavor. The white chocolate chips created sweet vanilla-esque notes, while the chopped pecans cut through the sweetness and offered a savory, nutty edge. These brownies had a cake-like texture, unlike the fudgy, dense texture regular chocolate brownies often have. Overall, they were tasty but didn't satisfy that brownie itch.

Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

Nutrition : (Per 9 Chips)

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

No snack spread is complete without chips, and what better way to usher in the fall season than by debuting Pumpkin Tortilla Chips on your charcuterie boards? Trader Joe's now has Pumpkin Tortilla Chips in stock for a limited time, so act now before they're gone. I paid $2.49 for a bag of chips that had great texture but lacked flavor.

The look: I'm not going to lie—the packaging was pretty intimidating. With its list of ingredients—pumpkin puree, nutmeg, cinnamon, and pumpkin seeds—it sounded more like a pie than a bag of chips. The actual chips were a very pale orange-tan and thinner and larger than other tortilla chips I've tried in the past.

The taste: Very subtle. I was nervous that the flavor would be too robust, so this wasn't necessarily a "bad" thing. However, instead of having too much flavor, these chips had too little. I could barely tell they were made with pumpkin puree beyond a slightly orangey color; the nutmeg was near-existent, and the cinnamon seemed like an afterthought. I did enjoy the size and crunch of these chips, which saved them from being a complete wash. These are nice if you need something to enjoy with dip or salsa, but don't expect extravagant fall-themed flavor with this one.

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Nutrition : (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 200

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber 6 g, Sugar 12 g)

Protein : 5 g

If you enjoy oatmeal for breakfast but want to try something with more pizzazz, Pumpkin Overnight Oats by Trader Joe's is a great choice. Made with a blend of pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, almond butter, date paste, and rolled oats, this limited-time product makes for a good breakfast option or snack that isn't overloaded with sugar. This product, which I found fun and filling, cost me $1.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: These overnight oats were packaged in a 5.5-ounce bright orange plastic container with a festive design. The actual overnight oats were very dark in color—they looked like peanut butter at first, but then I read the ingredients label and saw that TJ's used almond butter in this, which made sense as to why they were also medium-brown. The consistency was thick and pumpkin pie filling-like, dotted with visible soft oats.

The taste: Nice. I initially found it not sweet enough, but then I liked that it wasn't too sugary, especially since it's a breakfast pick. The flavors were pared down and balanced across the board—no one ingredient outshone the other, which was pleasant. If you're looking for a portable breakfast dish, this is an excellent choice, but if you want something sweeter for dessert, this probably won't satisfy your sweet tooth.

Fall Harvest Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber 0 g, Sugar 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

You need something to dip those pumpkin tortilla chips into, right? Leave it to Trader Joe's to also carry a Fall Harvest Salsa, made with seasonal ingredients like sweet apples, diced butternut squash, and chunks of honey-roasted, heirloom Dickinson pumpkin, combined with honey, vinegar, and lime. Although tasty, I spent $3.49 on a salsa that didn't exactly remind me of fall.

The look: An orange-tinged salsa with chunks of apples, pumpkin, butternut squash, and fire-roasted tomatillo bobbing around. Although the chunks of vegetables and fruit were plentiful, the consistency was thin, watery, and transparent.

The taste: Alright, but I couldn't taste any of the seasonal produce—I dug with my tortilla chip, looking to get an apple chunk on it, but when I did, it didn't have the sweet flavor I was expecting. This salsa tasted similar to other run-of-the-mill salsas I've had that weren't packed with ingredients like butternut squash and pumpkin, so I was confused. I think if this recipe was altered a bit—maybe by adding a bit more honey or changing the ratios of the ingredients altogether—it would have more of a fall flare.

Pumpkin-Spiced Joe-Joe's

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber 0 g, Sugar 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're a fan of creme sandwich cookies, chances are you've tried Trader Joe's version, Joe Joe's, before. The grocery store has different versions—the traditional chocolate option is available year-round, while themed ones, like the Candycane Joe-Joe's, pop up during the holidays. To roll in the fall season, TJ's added the Pumpkin-Spiced Joe-Joe's to its shelves, which I recently tried. I spent $2.99 on a box of sandwich cookies that you'll love if you're a fan of pumpkin pie.

The look: Small and circular, with a good amount of light orange creme sandwiched between two thick cookies. The eye-catching container, which had a colorful illustration, also added to these cookie's allure.

The taste: Very good. The cookie portion was crunchy without feeling too hard, the creme wasn't dry or crumbly, and the cookie's taste vaguely reminded me of pumpkin pie. I ate these cookies alone, but I imagine they taste great dipped into a glass of milk.

Pumpkin Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 2 Waffles)

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

I eat waffles nearly every day for breakfast, so discovering these in the Trader Joe's frozen aisle was a treat. They're the perfect addition to your morning routine—they have a nice crisp to them, aren't overly sweet, and are good alone or with a pat of butter. I paid $2.79 for a box of waffles I'll likely buy again.

The look: These were a good size and didn't feel too thin or small in my hand. They toasted evenly and exhibited a light orangey-tan hue after popping out of the toaster. They didn't look crumbly, dry, or fall apart, which was also a plus.

The taste: Very, very nice. I'm always nervous frozen waffles will taste overly sweet or synthetic, but these tasted homemade with notes of pumpkin spice and a hint of sweetness. I first tried them alone but then added a small amount of butter on top, which also tasted good. Personally, I don't think these need maple syrup, but they would probably be tasty with some, too.

Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 220

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber 3 g, Sugar 4 g)

Protein : 8 g

Who doesn't love a quick and easy dinner that's also cheap and filled with flavor? The grocery chain's Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli is an excellent choice if you want to broaden your pasta horizons this fall. I paid $3.99 for tender, hearty ravioli that even tastes great sans sauce or butter.

The look: I loved the look of these ravioli—they were large and square, with one pale yellow side and one deep orange side. The pasta skin was sturdy and substantial and didn't feel the least bit delicate. This showed me that the chances of any ravioli breaking during boiling and becoming waterlogged were low. They also came in a soft yet durable see-through plastic container that wasn't too difficult to open.

The taste: So good! The pasta part was chewy, while the filling had a creamy texture. Together, they created the perfect balance. The filling had a soft pumpkin spice edge, which complemented the savory cheese undertones well. I thought I would have to put butter or tomato sauce on these ravioli, but they were tasty eaten as-is. Even better? They only took around two minutes to cook.

Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 420

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

Pop these Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas in the oven or air fryer when you want a deliciously crispy snack or meal in a matter of minutes. Small and tasty, this $4.29 pack of samosas combines flaky pastry dough with paneer, garam masala, cumin, coriander, and chunks of pumpkin. My only complaint is that Trader Joe's doesn't carry these in a full-sized option.

The look: These were labeled "mini" samosas, so I was already prepared for their small size. They were triangular in shape and crisped up perfectly after 15 or so minutes in the air fryer.

The taste: Really freaking good. I wasn't expecting much from a frozen samosa, but these hit the spot. My boyfriend, who absolutely loves samosas, even shared that these were awesome for a frozen, grocery-brand samosa. The outer layers provided the perfect amount of crunch, while the pumpkin and paneer filling had a delicious heat level that matched the warm pumpkin spice flavors wonderfully. However, I wished it came with tamarind sauce or a mango chutney for dipping.

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 230

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Whether served as a snack when friends are over or heated up as a dinner side, these Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites get the job done. They're made with roasted butternut squash, macaroni, cheddar, gouda, and bechamel, sprinkled with spices like nutmeg and thyme, and coated in crispy breadcrumbs. Long story short: These $3.99 mac and cheese balls are impressive and far less salty-tasting than typical freezer dishes.

The look: They were small, round, and covered in breadcrumbs. Even before I popped them in the air fryer, I could immediately tell that they would be hearty and crispy. After I cooked them, they developed a golden brown hue and weren't overly greasy to the touch.

The taste: Fantastic. The breadcrumb coating was crunchy and flavorful, with a dash of heat. The macaroni was well-cooked and not mushy, and the cheesy butternut squash filling wasn't too overpowering—it offered a layer of earthiness without tasting too salty. These are wonderful, eaten alone or—I imagine—paired with a dipping sauce. Pop a toothpick into each one, and you have a quick and easy appetizer for your next holiday party.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per ⅙ Cake)

Calories : 430

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber 1 g, Sugar 33 g)

Protein : 6 g

With its creamy cheesecake filling, slightly sweet graham cracker crust, and delicious pumpkin spice flavor, this cheesecake elevates any dessert spread it's added to. I spent $7.99 on a cheesecake that might just be among the top five I've ever tasted.

The look: This cake came shrink-wrapped in plastic and stuffed in a brown cardboard box. I liked how the labeling on the outside of the package had a more eloquent feel to it—this would be a plus if bringing this cheesecake to a party or potluck. The actual cheesecake was a pale orange with a taupe-brown graham cracker crust.

The taste: Oh my, so freaking good. It was smooth and creamy with notes of pumpkin spice that tasted in no way synthetic. The graham cracker crust provided a touch of crunch and a slightly buttery, nutty taste. I enjoyed this cheesecake as-is, but its scrumptious yet simple flavor also allows it to be matched with fun toppings if you'd like, like a drizzle of caramel or fruit garnish.

Honey Crisp Apple Cinnamon Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber 0 g, Sugar 15 g)

Protein : 10 g

Packed with 10 grams of protein, this Greek yogurt is a great source of protein. It's crafted with a mix of whole milk, cinnamon, and dried Honey Crisp Apple bits and works well alone or topped with granola. I spent $.99 on this item I thoroughly enjoyed and look forward to picking up more at Trader Joe's during my next visit.

The look: This yogurt was appealing right off the bat. It was housed in a 5.3-ounce plastic container with a cute reddish-orange, white, and green illustration and an easy-to-manage peel top. The color of the yogurt was a very pale beige with minuscule yet noticeable flecks of cinnamon and small, chunky pieces of dried apple. The texture was thick and didn't have a runny or watery layer of liquid atop it, like some other yogurts.

The taste: Undeniably apple without tasting synthetic. It had a thick, creamy mouthfeel and a wonderful balance of apple and cinnamon. The dried apple pieces—there were plenty in the cup—were a nice touch. It tasted great alone and even better with a handful of the brand's Honey Crisp Apple Granola stirred in. This yogurt makes for a tasty, high-protein breakfast or a satisfying fruit-filled snack.

Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Cube)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber 0 g, Sugar 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

I originally wanted to pick up Trader Joe's limited-time Wilton White Cheese made with apple and pear, but alas, my location was already sold out for the day! The friendly TJ's worker suggested I try the plain Wilton cheese that the store carries year-round instead, but this cinnamon-dusted Toscano cheese, also available only for a limited time, caught my eye. Cinnamon on a block of cheese? Tell me more. Let's put it this way: I was not disappointed. In fact, I was elated after taking my first bite. I paid $5.28 for a nearly half-pound block of cheese I'm going to recommend to all my friends and family.

The look: Pretty unassuming. This triangular block of cheese looked like your run-of-the-mill block—it just had a hefty dusting of cinnamon powder on the edges and a slight sprinkling on the sides, which set it apart. It was a light beige, creamy color and felt substantial in my hands when I picked it up.

The taste: Oh my, this cheese was fantastic and unlike anything I've tried before. The cheese was creamy and slightly nutty, while the cinnamon powder had a hint of spice. These two flavors worked together wonderfully, resulting in a pairing I can't believe I hadn't thought of earlier. I enjoyed this cheese alone and piled high on the brand's pumpkin and cranberry and fig and olive crisps, and I imagine it would make an excellent addition to any fall or winter charcuterie board. Overall, this product nabbed first place not only because it was delicious, but because it's also so unexpected—my only gripe is that this cheese isn't on shelves year-round.