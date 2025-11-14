7 Trader Joe’s Holiday Groceries Shoppers Call “All-Time Favorites”

Trader Joe’s fans wait all year for their must-have seasonal items to hit shelves again, and this year is no exception. The grocery chain is rolling out special groceries across all locations and shoppers are thrilled to see fan-favorite items back, even if it’s just for a short time. From cult-status coffee to cookies customers rave about, these treats help make the festive season so fun. Here are seven holiday groceries Trader Joe’s fans call “all-time favorites”.

Autumn Maple Coffee

Trader Joe’s Autumn Maple Coffee is a seasonal gem, shoppers say. “Love this stuff. Some of the best they put out,” one fan shared. “Absolutely overjoyed to find again! Was afraid it had been discontinued,” another said.

Teeny Tiny Apple Pies

Trader Joe’s Teeny Tiny Apple Pies are a must-have item. “Be sure to get these if you see them. So cute, great portion control, but more importantly DELICIOUS!! Tasty crumble top, juicy apples. I’m buying more next week,” one shopper said.

Sleigh Ride Cookies

The new Trader Joe’s Sleigh Ride Cookies have already reached cult-status with shoppers. “We tried them today and I love them. Maybe even more than my peppermint Jo Jo’s,” one said. “As a huge fan of peppermint and chocolate these get a 10/10 from me as well. Probably would also be good dipped in hot cocoa since they’re crunchy cookies!” another raved.

Winter Sangria Sparkling Water

The Winter Sangria Sparkling Water is amazing, customers say. “I now see what the hype is about with Winter Sangria sparkling water. I couldn’t find a full case at either TJ’s near me, but today I found an open box and got 2 cans. It tastes like liquified gummy bears and it’s really good. Hopefully I can find more soon,” one Redditor shared.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

Trader Joe’s fans are obsessed with the Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips. “They used to be more but dear God, they’re delicious,” one shopper raved. “I had the whole bag in two sittings. How they managed to get it to taste like turkey and stuffing with all the fixings is beyond me, and I’m a vegetarian now.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars

Trader Joe’s shoppers wait all year for the Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars to hit shelves again. ” The dark chocolate and mini mint dark chocolate shortbread star cookies were being stocked at my local store yesterday, along with various other holiday cookies and chocolate! My mom made me buy three boxes of the dark chocolate, we love them,” one fan said.

Brioche Style Liège Waffles

The Trader Joe’s Brioche Style Liège Waffles are outstanding, customers say. “Soo good! They make an easy breakfast for the kiddos when we’re in a rush!” one shopper said. “1000/10 at our house, they don’t last long honestly, because we eat them so quickly 😋,” another confirmed.