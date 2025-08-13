11 Trader Joe’s Products Shoppers Say They Always Buy

Everyone I know who shops at Trader Joe’s has specific items they not only love but cannot do without, from coffee creamer to frozen treats. The chain inspires a devotion and loyalty on par with Costco members, with shoppers raving about their favorite products and must-haves. While I have my own personal “must-buy” items, I love hearing about what others are obsessed with so I can try them for myself. Here are 11 Trader Joe’s products shoppers say are always in their carts.

Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings and Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings are fan-favorite items. “I fill my entire cart full of soup dumplings so idk what else is in the store sorry,” one Redditor joked.

Organic Ketchup

TJ’s fans rave about the Organic Ketchup. “Are we the only ones that love their ketchup? We can’t use anything else. We do wish they would change the style of the bottle and just go to glass,” one shopper said. “I love their ketchup! My husband and I keep separate ketchups because he won’t budge on Heinz and I won’t budge on TJs lol,” another agreed.

Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup

The Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup is a “velvety smooth concoction with a subtle tomato base” and ideal for the colder months. “Unexpected cheddar, cured meats, red bell pepper tomato soup and mini baguettes. Those are my weekly TJ’s staples,” one shopper shared.

Honeycrisp Apples

Trader Joe’s Honeycrisp Apples are amazing, shoppers say. “I swear their honeycrisp apples are the biggest apples I’ve ever seen,” one Redditor raved. “They’re amazing. I don’t love all produce from TJs and definitely don’t get all my produce from there but I load up on those apples weekly, as my partner and I (and our pets) go through them quickly,” another agreed. “They’re a great price there too, always lower than the other grocery stores I go to.”

Organic Avocados

Trader Joe’s is now the only place I buy organic avocados from Mexico. The quality is outstanding, they’re always somehow either perfectly ripe or about to be perfectly ripe, and they stay fresh for over a week in the fridge. One four-count bag is $5.99, which is cheaper than any other local store near me.

Challah Braided Egg Bread

Trader Joe’s Challah Braided Egg Bread is a must-have item, shoppers say. This delicious load is “a hand-braided loaf that’s dense-yet-light, egg-y, and never dry”, and is certified kosher pareve. “Challah!! The BEST BREAD they make! We go thru at least 2 loaves a week (3 person family!),” one Redditor shared.

Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

I am obsessed with the Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones, the perfect size for a little sweet treat without overindulging and ideal for kids, too. Available in Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Coffee Bean, these cute little cones are a must-have. “Mochi nuggets, Hold the Cones OR brownie coffee ice cream sandwiches,” one Redditor said.

Non-Dairy Oat Creamer Brown Sugar Flavor

Trader Joe’s Non-Dairy Oat Creamer Brown Sugar Flavor is dairy-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free. “That brown sugar oat milk creamer has a choke hold on me,” one shopper said. “Seriously!!! We buy five at a time to ensure we never run out of it,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

The Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is a Trader Joe’s staple. “Butter chicken. If nothing else, it’s that. If I have time and want to look around, I’ll grab some chicken spring rolls and mozzarella sticks, too. All food that’s not very healthy,” one shopper said. (Healthy or not, those Mozzarella Sticks are amazing).

Hashbrowns

The Trader Joe’s Hashbrowns are amazing and heat up perfectly in the air fryer. “Air fryer at 400 for 10 minutes then I flip them and cook them for an additional five minutes so they’re extra crispy!!” one shopper recommended. “SAME! Gotta be nice and crispy. If I think ahead, I cut them into strips for the last five minutes,” another agreed.

Greek Yogurt Honey

Trader Joe’s customers love the Greek Yogurt Honey Made with Whole Milk (yes, it’s still just $0.99!). “The only thing I get for sure when I go is the honey flavored yogurt. Everything else I get really just depends on what I need or am in the mood for,” one shopper said. “Honey is the best! And guava but I rarely get it because of the sugar. I also get plain and just add my own fruit or blend into a smoothie!” another agreed.