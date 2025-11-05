The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I love Trader Joe’s year-round, but especially over the holidays. The grocery store with a cult following does Thanksgiving and Christmas right, offering everything from fresh produce and meats to ready-to-serve sides. The store is starting to fill up with all its late fall, early winter merchandise you don’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Trader Joe’s holiday finds hitting shelves this week.

Advent Calendars Are Back

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared that one of the store’s sell-out items is back for the season. “The advent calendars are cuter this year ❤️💚 did you pick any up? $1.49,” they wrote. “These are so cute,” writes a shopper. “Running to my store this morning! Hope they still have at-least 4. Two for my kids and two for my besties kids,” adds another.

Shoppers Are Going Wild Over Vanilla Sugar

Trader Joe’s List shares about the “new and limited” drop at Trader Joe’s, Vanilla Sugar for $3.99. “Made with real Bourbon Vanilla pods from Madagascar and cane sugar from Mauritius, this one’s giving sweet, floral, cozy perfection. Sprinkle it on toast, waffles, oatmeal, or even coffee — basically anywhere you’d use regular sugar but want it to taste fancier,” they wrote. “It’s seasonal, so if you see it… grab it! Would you use this in baking, coffee, or dessert toppings first?”

Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Trader Joe’s List shared about another new, seasonal item. “These Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes are seriously delicious. Made with sweet potatoes, heavy cream, brown sugar, nutmeg, and real vanilla bean — they’re fluffy, rich, and perfectly balanced between sweet and savory,” they wrote. “Just heat and serve, and you’ve got a side dish that tastes totally homemade (without all the work). Perfect for Thanksgiving or any cozy fall dinner!”

So Many Pies

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about all the pies that have landed in the baked goods section. “It’s pie 🥧 time!!! What’s your favorite???” they wrote alongside the photo of Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, Apple Crumble, and Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies. “So many goodies,” commented a shopper. “Yumm,” added another.

Honeycrisp Apple Cider

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about one of my favorite seasonal drinks. “Welcome back, honey crisp apple 🍎 cider. It is so good alone or with some sparkling cranberry water or even as a simple cocktail!!” they captioned the post. “It’s so good,” agreed a shopper. “Oh my favorite,” another says.

Cranberry Orange Dip

There is a new delicious-sounding dip, Trader Joe’s Cranberry Orange Dip. “On our shelves just for the holiday entertaining season, our Cranberry Orange Dip begins with a creamy, dairy trifecta—cream cheese, ricotta cheese, and sour cream— that’s whipped to a fluffy-cloud consistency. Tart cranberries and sweet orange purée (made with orange zest, orange juice, orange pulp, and orange oil) deliver a classic holiday flavor profile, an exceptional balance of tangy and sweet,” the store writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Creamy Corn

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about creamy corn. “Have you tried the creamy corn 🌽? It’s pretty good and will save me so much time this thanksgiving! I added some elote seasoning too,” they wrote. “Looks delicious 🔥🔥🔥,” commented a shopper. “Yum I need to try!” added another.