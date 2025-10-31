11 Best New Trader Joe’s Holiday Foods Hitting Shelves This Week

Aside from the very height of summer when going to Trader Joe’s feels like stepping into a Hawaiian beach shack, this is my favorite time of year to visit the store. There are so many new and returning seasonal items hitting shelves, including fan-favorite treats and snacks you can only get during the colder months leading up the holidays. Get your shopping basket ready because this is going to be a long list. Here are 11 of the best new Trader Joe’s holiday foods hitting shelves this week.

Chicken Broth Concentrate

Trader Joe’s new Chicken Broth Concentrate ($3.99) is a must-have for holiday cooking. “Each package contains 12 shelf-stable packets of Concentrate that, when dissolved in a cup of hot water, creates a rich and aromatic Chicken Broth that’s ready to be used, right then and there, for whatever application you may need,” TJ’s says.

French Galettes Butter Cookies

No gathering is complete without the new French Galettes Butter Cookies ($3.49). “It’s the best butter cookie I’ve ever had, like a shortbread but more dense, crisper, and with a full bodied, buttery richness that finishes with the perfect hint of sea salt. Not too sweet and absolute perfection,” one shopper said.

Creamy Corn

This Creamy Corn ($3.99) is a new frozen item perfect for a holiday side. “This newcomer to our freezers is made with crisp kernels of sweet Corn, which our supplier in Italy smothers in a fantastically rich and Creamy sauce made with milk, cream, butter, Cheddar cheese, and shallots,” Trader Joe’s says.

Caramel Flan

Trader Joe’s shoppers are rightfully obsessed with the new Caramel Flan ($3.49). “I just tried it (available at the Cerritos, CA location) and it’s delicious, absolutely recommend! It’s rich and creamy with excellent texture. It’s like a thick custard, not slippery or jello-like like those cheaper grocery store flans. It’s got a fairly simple ingredients list too. No fillers or emulsifiers,” one fan raved.

Herbed Dinner Rolls

These new Herbed Dinner Rolls ($3.49) are perfect for entertaining or simply for a quiet dinner at home. “Can’t wait to try these. My kids love the regular pull-apart dinner rolls, we eat them usually once a week,” one shopper said.

Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts

These gooey, buttery Teeny Tiny Maple Butter Tarts ($4.49) are an absolute treat. “My Canadian heart is so happy!! Do Nanaimo bars next, TJs!!” one shopper said. “Ooooh, I thought these were gonna be like the teeny tiny pies in the bakery section. I’m more excited to see they’re frozen!!” another commented.

Spicy & Sweet Creamy Pepper Dip

This limited time-only Spicy & Sweet Creamy Pepper Dip is a 10/10, shoppers rave. “I loved this so much! I dipped pretzels in it,” one said. “Used it as a dip for my pumpkin samosas 😍” another agreed.

These new Cookies ‘N Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches ($4.99) aren’t technically being promoted as a holiday food but they look so festive! “These are delicious. 100x better than the other ice cream sandwiches,” one shopper said.

Ketchup Flavored Lattice Potato Chips

Bowls of chips are the perfect snack to enjoy with your holiday party drinks, and the Ketchup Flavored Lattice Potato Chips ($3.49) are no exception. “I bought a bag today and they are delicious. Gonna be hard not to snarf down the whole bag,” one shopper said.

Sliced Calabrese Uncured Salami

The new Sliced Calabrese Uncured Salami ($3.49) is an ideal addition to your holiday charcuterie platter. “Made without the use of nitrates or nitrites (apart from those that occur naturally in sea salt and celery powder), this flavorful and fiery Uncured Salami is seasoned with red pepper and paprika, in addition to its suite of classic Salami spices like dried garlic and black pepper, so that every tender, toothsome bite builds a steady, satisfying heat,” TJ’s says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gluten Free Cranberry Raisin Toasts

The new Gluten Free Cranberry Raisin Toasts ($4.99) are a delightful little seasonal snack. “My brother who is GF thought they almost tasted like cookies for how sweet they were. I somewhat agree with that, they chewier than you would expect, but it makes sense when you see the first ingredient is eggs,” one shopper said.