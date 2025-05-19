7 Trader Joe's Items Shoppers Say Are Getting Harder to Find

Trader Joe's has been around for nearly 60 years. The first store was launched in Pasadena, Calif, and has since expanded into a massively popular countrywide chain with 608 operating stores, according to Scrapehero.

Despite its mega success, Trader Joe's has maintained a warm welcoming local feel and is a favorite among shoppers for its unique items, competitive prices and friendly customer service. While it's known for its rotating selection of products, some have become so popular that they frequently sell out or are discontinued, leaving fans disappointed.

Here are seven go-to items customers love, but have a hard time finding.

Thai Wheat Noodles

Whether you're in the mood for a good stir-fry or soup, the Thai Wheat Noodles are a huge hit with shoppers, but often are challenging to find.

One Redditor recently wrote, "i've been loving the thai wheat noodles recently, and i went to a trader joe's (long island city, queens) a few weeks ago and they weren't in stock and the workers said they hadn't ordered them in a while. i went to my regular trader joe's (1st ave, east village nyc) today where i got them before and they also were out of stock."

Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley

Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley are ideal for a salad or as a side dish for fish or chicken, but some locations have been missing this item over the last few months, according to shoppers.

TJ customer ladybugcollie wrote on Reddit, "I checked two in my area – there were no cumin spice chick peas to be found – I hope they are not discontinued -but there were also empty spots on the shelves."

Another shopper with the username fluffysuccy chimed in and replied, "I just bought some of these last weekend, they had been out for a while in my store too."

Arugula

Arugula is a common item you'll typically see in the produce section, but many shoppers have complained Trader Joe's has been constantly out across the country from the New York area to the west coast.

In a Reddit thread title Trader Joe's-W72 St-UWS NYC-constantly out of arugula, the original poster wrote, "The Trader Joe's on W72nd St on the UWS has been consistently out of arrugula for the past 6 months or so {"we're on a two case/day allotment"). Is arrugula the new "green gold"? Or is Trader Joe's supply chain management inept? Does anyone know of a store on the UWS that consitently has arrugula on stock?

Another New Yorker commented, same in the lower east side location! i haven't seen arugula in over 2 months. cashier said they get a really small shipment every morning and gets sold out quickly. apparently a supply issue."

Someone else shared, "Same for the west coast. my store has 1 case limit for some reason."

Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli

Maybe it's a seasonal item, or maybe it's just so popular, it won't stay on shelves, but the Gluten Free Pumpkin Ravioli is tough to find and it's currently not available, according to the website.

One customer is partially upset about it and wrote on Reddit, "This is the 4th week in which I've looked for gf pumpkin ravioli's at a trader joes in DC and found none. I don't recall them being that popular and running out so often. I keep trying different stores and today I went to the one near Lincoln park and again, there were none!"

Frozen Potatoes with Peppers and Onions

Trader Joe's Frozen Potatoes with Peppers and Onions elevates any breakfast dish and people swear by it, but it's not always available in stores. Last year the Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt alerted followers that the Frozen Potatoes with Peppers and Onions were back, but just three months ago, some shoppers were out of luck.

On Reddit, deathbypumpkinspice wrote, "Are the frozen roasted potatoes, peppers & onions out of stock everywhere? I haven't seen them in a week, and I'm jonesing for a fix!!

Another user wrote, "Haven't seen them for months in MN."

While someone else chimed in and shared, "I just saw a ton of them in northern CA on Monday."

Trader Joe's Canvas Bag

TJ Canvas Bag makes shopping easier if you can find them. People are obsessed with the totes and shoppers are always on the hunt for one. While some locations sell out quickly, you can find them at Amazon.

Reddit user sjvero started a thread titled TJ Canvas Bag – Out of Stock Everywhere?? Asking if others are having the same issue.

"I have been looking for the classic TJ canvas bag (beige with blue straps and bottom and a red embroidered TJ logo) for a few weeks and have not seen them at the 5-6+ stores in the DFW area (Texas). Is anyone else experiencing this shortage? Just a few weeks ago two of my friends got them with no problem from our store, now all of a sudden they're no where to be seen. Any insight is appreciated!! 🙂 UPDATE: our warehouse must have been out! I stopped in this morning to my closest store and they had plenty! This week we've been to 8 stores with no luck. Glad our luck changed!"

Another user shared, "bought one last month while visiting Vegas (I'm Canadian) but when we crossed the border to Washington they didn't have them last week."

Someone else shared, "I went to some locations in Austin (live there) and also Houston since family lives there and those totes have been out at all locations I went. Since moving to NJ, the closest store to me was out since May but I just went shopping today and I'm so happy to say they're restocked!!! I bought 2 of them since I left my only one bag back in Austin. So if they're stocked up here, then they'll most likely be heading to TX very soon! Price has not changed!! The way I use this tote for groceries, corporate job🥴, college, going out, beach, the airport on top of my carry on, random errands, road trips for the full week. I'm so happy they're back, hope this helps."

French Roast Cold Brew

The French Roast Cold Brew from Trader Joe's is beloved for its bold intense taste and smoky caramelized flavors and shoppers are panicking since it's been low in stock.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1aboutagirl started a Reddit thread French Roast Cold Brew out of stock or discontinued? asking if others have seen the must-have item and it's been hit or miss depending on the location.

User coryj2001 shared, "It's back but vastly lower in quality. What was once roasty carmely chocolatey is now bitter uric gas station coffee. A common practice when lowering quality is to remove a product from the shelves for months hoping everyone will forget what it's supposed to be."

Another Redditor was also on the lookout and wrote, "Following – in CA. Need this to return!.

The original poster circled back to let everyone know she found it in stock back in January 2025 and for those who can't find the item in Trader Joe's, you can grab it at Amazon.