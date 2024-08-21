Trader Joe's New Seafood Item Is Getting Rave Reviews: 'Outstandingly Delish'

Trader Joe's canned foods selection is arguably one of its most beloved aisles, boasting an array of unique, customer-approved options like rice-stuffed vine leaves and Greek-seasoned chickpeas. The retailer seems to have yet another hit on its hands now after recently debuting a new canned seafood product that customers are calling "outstandingly delish" and "awesome."

Trader Joe's new Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil (110 calories) have been gradually rolling out to Trader Joe's stores over the past few months, with some locations only getting the product in stock for the first time this week. According to the retailer's website, the tins feature giant squid that's caught off the coast of Spain and then cleaned and cooked in a way that gives it a "firm yet tender texture." The tentacles are cut into 1.5-centimeter pieces and then packed with salt and extra virgin olive oil in colorful 3.91-ounce tins.

"The mild, slightly briny flavor and tender, meaty texture of Trader Joe's Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil should win over even the most 'tin-ative' tasters," the product description reads.

Considering all the buzz that Trader Joe's other canned foods tend to receive, it should come as no surprise that shoppers are already fawning over the new calamari.

"They are outstandingly delish," one fan raved in a recent Reddit discussion on the product.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"For canned squid, it is surprisingly not mushy and only slightly fishy. The flavor is pretty fresh tasting," another commented.

Though the product is still one of Trader Joe's newer items, customers have already come up with many tasty uses for the Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil. Some say they pair nicely with pasta and toasted bread, or make a great addition to a dish needing more protein.

"These are delicious! Salad, charcuterie, pasta…goes with so many things. I just eat it as a side with whatever else I got going on," a Redditor noted.

"Just had them and they're awesome! I made a little salad and threw this in there and it was a fantastic lunch," another wrote.

The calamari has been selling for $3.99 per can at the Trader Joe's stores where it's been spotted, but as always, prices may vary. Since the product has been arriving at some Trader Joe's locations earlier than others, interested customers should check directly with their local store to confirm whether the calamari is available in their area yet.

This isn't the only new Trader Joe's item that has received a barrage of rave reviews recently. Earlier this month, the retailer debuted new Brioche Style Liège Waffles (250 calories) that shoppers have described as "insanely good" and "absolute perfection." Mocha Latte Pretzels (140 calories), Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle (0 calories), and Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins (320 calories) are among the other buzzworthy new arrivals.