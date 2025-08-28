7 Trader Joe’s Items to Get Before August Ends

The kids are back in school, temperatures will soon be dropping, and the holidays are just around the corner, but it’s always sunny in Trader Joe’s. The grocery chain is slowly bringing in seasonal treats, but there is plenty to enjoy while the weather is still warm. From savory soups to addictively delicious Japanese pancakes, these items will bring a little comfort and joy as summer winds up for the year. So what should you keep an eye out for on your next shopping trip? Here are seven of the best Trader Joe’s items to get before August ends.

Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake

The Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake ($4.99) is a huge hit with shoppers who can’t get enough of this sweet, savory, umami-bomb of a snack. “I eat this a couple times a week,” one fan said. “I microwave it till it’s really hot and then fry it in a pan in some sesame oil, put half the sauce, some Japanese mayo, and the Trader Joe’s Yangnyeom sauce and the fried shallots.”

Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup

The fan-favorite Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup ($4.99) is back at Trader Joe’s just in time for temperatures to dip. “Like traditional chicken soup, Trader Joe’s Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup starts with a base of savory chicken broth and hearty chunks of white chicken meat. Following this flavorful foundation, a classic mirepoix of celery, carrot, and onion adds sweetness and depth,” the chain says.

Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces

Trader Joe’s Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces ($4.99) are the perfect sweet treat. “Our supplier Freeze Dries bits of juicy Strawberry until they’re crispy, crunchy, and super concentrated in flavor. They then smother the berries in a smooth and creamy Strawberry Yogurt Candy Coating, so that every bite is teeming with the tart, sweet, and bright sensations of Strawberry in two distinct, yet equally delicious, styles,” the store says.

Korean Style Beef Short Ribs

The Korean Style Beef Short Ribs ($14.99) is still one of the best items at Trader Joe’s, customers say. I do sous vide: remove from the bag while frozen and transfer to a sous vide bag and vacuum seal. 150 degrees for 24 hours. Cut into pieces and then stir fry with the leftover juices along with vegetables. Succulent and tender. The collagen renders out making everything richer,” one shopper recommended.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread

The Baladi Egyptian Sourdough Pocket Bread ($2.49) is another new-ish item making waves. “Finally found this yesterday! They had just 2 left. I really liked this. I had it with the roasted red pepper hummus and the frozen palak paneer and it was paired really well,” one shopper said.

Korean Japchae Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s Korean Japchae Fried Rice ($3.99) is delicious and filling, shoppers say. “I added stir fried Bulgogi, frozen in the blue carton and snipped it in small pieces because some of the meat is really sinewy, it was delicious,” one fan shared.

Furikake Snack Mix

The Furikake Snack Mix ($3.99) is a new Trader Joe’s product employees already love. “This looks a lot like the one Costco used to sell-it got the Death Star a while ago, but I have seen it hanging around in a few locations,” one Redditor said.