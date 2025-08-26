7 Trader Joe’s Items With the Best Value Right Now

One of my favorite things about shopping at Trader Joe’s is how cheap groceries are compared to other stores—I’m always pleasantly surprised with a much lower checkout total than expected for some all-time favorite items. Trader Joe’s fans love sharing tips about the products they consider the best value for money, from snacks and frozen foods to drinks and apps. Here are seven Trader Joe’s items customers say are the best value right now.

Family Style Meat Lasagna

Trader Joe’s has a two-pound Family Style Meat Lasagna for just $7.49. “Their frozen lasagna. Stouffer’s is like 18.99 at the cheapest and theirs is much better for like 8.99,” one fan said. “I second this. The frozen lasagna is delicious and a great price,” another agreed.

Chevre Goat Cheese

Trader Joe’s huge and wonderful cheese selection is a major draw for customers—I am obsessed with the Dutch Smoked Cheese). The Chevre Goat Cheese ($2.99) is another big hit. “THE CHEESES!! And especially the goat cheese. A big goat cheese log is like 40-60% more elsewhere,” one enthusiastic customer said

Organic Fusilli Corti Bucati Pasta

TJ’s shoppers love the low prices on dry goods like beans and pasta. The Organic Fusilli Corti Bucati Pasta is just $1.99 for a pound. “Most of the pantry staples are a great deal! Beans and pasta especially! Also olive oil. It’s always a bummer if I forget to pick up black beans, chickpeas (garbanzo beans), pasta, or San marzanos when I need them. I feel like a chump paying $7+ for canned tomatoes when I shop anywhere else,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cornichons

Some Trader Joe’s locations carry delicious little cornichon pickles. “Cornichons. The Maille brand at other grocery stores is ~$7 and TJ is $3-4. My kids go through a lot so I stock up. Also a case of Gerolsteiner mineral water is a great price,” one shopper said.

Frosted Flakes Cereal

Trader Joe’s Frosted Flakes Cereal ($2.49) is a steal, fans say. “Cereal 100%. I’ve only tried their Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Frosted Flakes dupes, and the latter two taste exactly the same as the regular brand and is half the price,” one shopper raved.

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

TJ’s fans love the Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip ($3.79). “Spinach dip from the frozen section! It’s so much better and way cheaper than the TGI Friday brand one. I think you might get more too,” one shopper said.

Trader Joe’s Flowers

TJ’s has the best value on freshly cut flowers, customers say. “I’ve done flowers for peoples events as a gift (baby showers/small wedding), and the flowers are incredibly priced. I’ve even compared them to the wholesale flower market where I live and TJs is often cheaper. You can even make bulk orders!” one Redditor said.