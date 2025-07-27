Trader Joe’s has been one of my favorite grocery stores since I was a kid in Southern California. While it’s not always the cheapest, the pricing is competitive and the value for gourmet groceries and food is unparalleled. Some shoppers say not every item is a good deal at the store. Per shoppers, here are the 11 most overpriced items at Trader Joe’s right now.

Meat

Many people mentioned that the meat department, including chicken, isn’t the best in value. “Meat, especially beef,” is overpriced at Trader Joe’s, one shopper says. “I will buy the pre-marinated meats at TJ’s but regular chicken and beef I get for way cheaper at Aldi,” another says. “Their ground beef and steaks (like filet mignon) aren’t good quality for the price IMO. I can pay the same at sprouts and get better quality meat,” a third says.

Frozen Fruit

I love the frozen fruit section of Trader Joe’s, which includes organic and traditional offerings, But a bunch of people mentioned that it isn’t the cheapest. “Frozen fruit,” adds another. “The frozen fruit isn’t a good bargain,” agrees another.

Deli Meat

Shoppers maintain that deli meat, including turkey, ham, and roast beef, is another overpriced item. “Can get the same quality for much cheaper at my local grocery store,” says the same person.

Traditional Condiments

Trader Joe’s offers a limited selection of condiments, including traditional ketchup and mustard to more exotic offerings. Still, they are overpriced, “unless it’s something specialty that you wouldn’t find normally like the truffle ketchup,” one says.

Pre-Made Dinner Entrees

Trader Joe’s is a great place to shop for an easy meal. The refrigerator section has lots of options for heat-and-serve dinners. But people aren’t happy about the prices. “Also the pricing has gotten way too high on fresh dinner entrees,” says one.

Cheese

Trader Joe’s is famous for its extensive cheese section, which foodies regularly praise. But shoppers maintain the prices aren’t the same as they used to be. “Sadly TJs used to be a great place to buy cheese value wise. Not anymore,” one maintains.

Frozen Meals

Trader Joe’s also has an impressive freezer section, with the best meals, ranging from Indian and Asian to Italian. However, some shoppers aren’t thrilled with the prices. “frozen meals… not cost effective. i ring up hand baskets with only frozen meals in them and they usually total to about $65-80 for a small amount of groceries,” claims a Redditor. “I’d argue they’re cost effective when compared to equal alternatives at other stores. I have yet to taste a frozen food that is the same quality for a lower price. I can’t think of any store or name brand frozen meals that are in the $3-6 price range and are as tasty and filling as the TJs stuff.

Frozen meals in general are not a cost effective way to eat,” another argues.

Berries

Over in the produce section, shoppers aren’t too excited about the berry prices. “The dichotomy between the same berries (organic) prices at ALDIs vs. Trader Joe’s is mind boggling. It’s like 7.99 vs. 3.99 for the same thing. And Aldi is much cheaper than 3.99 for blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries,” one says.

Cucumbers

“Cucumbers, for some reason,” aren’t the best value at TJ’s. “They’re 99 cents at the regular grocery stores near my house and $2.49 at TJ’s. Strange,” one person says. “I have 2 TJ’s near me, and no 99 cent cucumbers. I’m bummed now. Mine just have hothouse and English, and the hothouse are like $1.79 or something? But they’re always tiny,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aromatics

Aromatics are another category shoppers complain about. “Fresh garlic, shallots and ginger are weirdly expensive compared to other grocery stores. (Not that they’re expensive per se, they’re still only a couple bucks),” one person maintains.

Kefir

Lastly, shoppers have complained about the price of kefir. “It’s a really small price difference (.20), but store brand kefir at Giant is cheaper than TJs. And produce that is sold per piece might be a good or bad price depending on size,” another says.